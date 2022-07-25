What the papers say – July 25 By Press Association July 25, 2022, 1:31 am What the papers say – July 25 (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The Tory leadership contest and the state of the NHS lead the nation’s papers on Monday. Metro, The Guardian and the Daily Mirror all lead on a report into an NHS staffing “crisis”. Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰NHS IS ON ITS KNEES🔴 Worst workforce crisis in its history 🔴 Patient's safety is being put at risk 🔴 And no strategy to solve the chaos pic.twitter.com/d7nXCqF4Rw— Metro (@MetroUK) July 24, 2022 Guardian front page, Monday 25 July 2022: 'Greatest staffing crisis' in NHS history leaves patients at risk pic.twitter.com/1VJ5F8G5pT— The Guardian (@guardian) July 24, 2022 Monday's front page: Worst NHS staff crisis EVER#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/eTg0MYJujW pic.twitter.com/HR24c4eLTv— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) July 24, 2022 The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Express and the i focus on the Tory leadership contest, which the latter says has turned “toxic”. The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'Sunak takes aim at Truss over China’s influence in universities'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/hiQTNu9XJa— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 24, 2022 Front page – Truss: My tax breaks will boost Britain#TomorrowsPapersToday @trusslizhttps://t.co/xEiqaiNw6g pic.twitter.com/5jp5yrZJeB— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) July 24, 2022 Monday's front page: Tory race to be next PM turns toxic #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/vsCpouun9x— i newspaper (@theipaper) July 24, 2022 The Independent reports thousands may be wrongly asked to pay back pandemic universal credit payments. Monday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “Fears thousands wrongly told to pay back benefits” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/5Bzt6N0l5j— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) July 24, 2022 The British and French governments will take board roles in a new satellite operator, according to the Financial Times. Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Monday July 25 https://t.co/wbZXJioe2X pic.twitter.com/mVsaScCtmS— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 24, 2022 Reality television star Lauren Goodger speaks about the loss of her baby daughter on the front page of The Sun. On tomorrow's front page: 'I need to understand how my beautiful baby daughter died for my own sanity', says heartbroken Lauren Goodgerhttps://t.co/8Vg3dzZBoH pic.twitter.com/yuYHwT8RIK— The Sun (@TheSun) July 24, 2022 And the Daily Star reports on the UK’s rolling heat waves. Make it stop! #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/QuU87AbeFD pic.twitter.com/mjdrRZ2zGU— Daily Star (@dailystar) July 24, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal What the papers say – July 24 Rishi Sunak hits out at ‘forces that be’ backing Liz Truss Sunak labels himself the underdog as ‘forces that be’ back Liz Truss What the papers say – July 23