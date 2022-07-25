Father mourns loss of teenager who died in Lake District fall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Father mourns loss of teenager who died in Lake District fall

By Press Association
July 25, 2022, 11:25 am
Sami Ahmed, who died in a fall in the Lake district on July 10, with his father Khalil (Family handout/PA)
Sami Ahmed, who died in a fall in the Lake district on July 10, with his father Khalil (Family handout/PA)

The father of a 15-year-old boy who died in a fall in the Lake District has paid tribute to his “sidekick” and “life partner” son.

Sami Ahmed, from Bradford, was hiking with his family when he slipped and fell at Dow Crag on July 10.

A Coastguard helicopter was scrambled to the scene and winched Sami out, but, “tragically, he had not survived his fall”, Coniston Mountain Rescue Team said.

Mr Ahmed described his son as a dignified and gracious boy (Family handout/PA)

Now his father has launched a fundraiser to raise money for good causes he said Sami would have liked, including for Coniston Mountain Rescue Team and sports facilities at a local mosque.

“He was just my sidekick, you know? My life partner”, his father Khalil told the PA news agency.

“Obviously his time with me was shortened, he only gave me that 15 years in which I have no regrets, I did everything with him.”

He added: “My beautiful family is bereft, we’ve not got him to complete us any more. We’ll always be incomplete and broke.”

A fundraiser for various causes has been set up in Sami’s honour (Family handout/PA)

Sami was a talented footballer who played for Phoenix Juniors and Thackley Lightning and was much loved by school friends and teachers.

Mr Ahmed spoke of his son, a Year 10 student at The Dixons City Academy, as a “dignified”, “connected”, and “gracious” boy who cared deeply for his three sisters.

He said: “He just cheered everyone up with his smile. His teachers said: ‘We couldn’t really get angry with him because of his face, he would just light the room up.’

“He was exceptional,” Mr Ahmed added.

The fundraiser on GoFundMe has so far raised more than £8,000 of a £30,000 goal, to go towards various causes.

The boy’s father continued: “He gave me 15 years, 15 wonderful years, and I believe he’s waiting for me in heaven and I’ve just got to do what I can in the name of Sami – you know, continue his legacy.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

