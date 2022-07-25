New Barking Overground station a ‘game changer’, says Sadiq Khan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

New Barking Overground station a ‘game changer’, says Sadiq Khan

By Press Association
July 25, 2022, 11:27 am
Sadiq Khan on an earlier visit to the Barking Riverside project (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sadiq Khan on an earlier visit to the Barking Riverside project (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

London mayor Sadiq Khan has said the new Barking Riverside Overground station will be a “game changer” as he warned public transport around the capital still faces cuts.

Mr Khan officially opened the station on Monday morning in a ceremony attended by around 100 people.

Transport for London (TfL) has been operating on a series of emergency short-term funding deals since falling into financial trouble during the pandemic, and Mr Khan said a new proposal from the Government was still being considered.

“The indications so far from the Government is not that they’ll give us a deal that we need, but let’s wait and see what the actual deal is in detail. Our officials have been examining it all weekend.”

He said “a win-win outcome” would be for the Government to give TfL a long-term capital deal to allow new bus contracts, which would avoid making cuts and provide revenue support for 2022/23.

He added: “If TFL isn’t firing on all cylinders because of Government decisions, that inhibits the ability of our businesses to make profits to flourish and thrive, which means less money for the Government to distribute around the country.”

Mr Khan said “cutting London’s money is like them cutting their nose to spite their face”.

The mayor said the Riverside development was “really exciting” for this part of London.

Barking Riverside is the largest housing development in east London with planning permission for more than 10,000 new homes.

He said: “This extension is a real game changer because you’ve got now not just the connection from Gospel Oak to Barking Riverside, the London Overground, that enables people here to get to the Tube, to the Elizabeth line, to the c2c – that is really important.”

The Barking Riverside extension adds almost three miles to the London Overground line between Gospel Oak and Barking.

The mayor said the Overground extension was an important step in helping people reduce their reliance on cars.

“Without this extension (and) without decent public transport, people will understandably jump in their cars and you don’t tackle climate change unless you have reductions in carbon emissions.

“So that’s what public transport allows. But also you don’t get improvements in air quality without people using cleaner forms of transport. That’s what this is.”

