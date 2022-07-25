Cannabis factory found – in former police station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cannabis factory found – in former police station

By Press Association
July 25, 2022, 3:21 pm
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
(Gareth Fuller/PA)

A large cannabis factory has been found in a former police station in east London.

The drug farm was uncovered at the old Isle of Dogs police station in Manchester Road on Sunday.

Police are still working at the site and no arrests have been made.

Isle of Dogs councillor Peter Golds told the Evening Standard: “Two years ago we found a cannabis factory in a school in the borough and now this.”

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “On Sunday July 24 officers from Central East Basic Command Unit were alerted to a potential cannabis factory at the former Isle of Dogs police station on Manchester Road, E14.

“On arrival a large cannabis factory was found which is currently a crime scene with officers at the location. There has been no arrest and the investigation is ongoing.

“The Isle of Dogs police station was sold to a private company on February 25 2022 and is no longer Metropolitan Police Service property.”

