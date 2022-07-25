Police investigate Tinder photograph which appears to show half-naked officer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police investigate Tinder photograph which appears to show half-naked officer

By Press Association
July 25, 2022, 8:17 pm
Devon and Cornwall Police said they are investigating the photograph to establish whether it shows one of their officers (PA)
Police are investigating a dating app image which appears to show a half-naked officer.

In a screenshot of a Tinder profile shared on Twitter, the man is wearing only a stab-proof vest, while using a Devon and Cornwall Police hat to cover his genitals.

He is white with a shaved head, gives his name as Liam and his age as 34.

The person who shared it, Dr Rebecca Tidy, has obscured his face with an apple emoji.

She brought the image to the attention of the force with the caption: “Hey @DC_Police.

“One of your lot?

“I decided against swiping right.”

Devon and Cornwall Police said they are investigating the photograph to establish whether it shows one of their officers.

The force said in a statement: “We are aware of an image currently circulating on social media that appears to show a partially clothed male in police equipment that is being used as a profile on a dating app.

“We are working with the Force Professional Standards Department and inquiries continue to establish if this individual is a serving police officer.”

