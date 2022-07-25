Only eating in the day ‘may lower blood sugar in those with type 2 diabetes’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Only eating in the day ‘may lower blood sugar in those with type 2 diabetes’

By Press Association
July 25, 2022, 11:03 pm
Researchers found that limiting eating hours led to a decrease in 24-hour glucose levels (Peter Byrne/PA)
Limiting eating to a 10-hour window during the day may help people with type 2 diabetes lower their blood sugar levels, a new study suggests.

The researchers say their study indicates that following a time-restricted eating (TRE) protocol can counteract the negative effects of eating throughout the day by limiting the duration of food intake.

According to the small study, this helps to restore the cycle of daytime eating and prolonged fasting during the evening and night.

The study authors are from NUTRIM School of Nutrition and Translational Research in Metabolism, Maastricht University Medical Centre, the Netherlands.

They said: “A daytime 10-hour TRE regimen for three weeks decreases glucose levels and prolongs the time spent in the normal blood sugar range in adults with type 2 diabetes as compared with spreading daily food intake over at least 14 hours.

“These data highlight the potential benefit of TRE in type 2 diabetes.”

The study involved 14 people with type 2 diabetes aged between 50 and 75 split into two groups – one limiting their eating hours and the other eating over at least 14 hours over two three-week periods.

The limited eating group were instructed to eat their normal diet within a 10-hour window during the daytime, and to complete their food intake no later than 6pm.

Researchers found that limiting eating hours led to a decrease in 24-hour glucose levels, primarily as a result of lower night-time blood sugar, and the average time spent with blood glucose in the normal range increased to 15.1 hours versus 12.2 hours.

The findings are published in Diabetologia.

Dr Lucy Chambers, head of research communications at Diabetes UK, said: “This intriguing study shows that limiting normal food consumption to a 10-hour window during the day helped people with type 2 diabetes lower their blood sugar levels in the short term.

“This adds to emerging evidence that going for longer periods without eating, known as time-restricted eating, may benefit some people with certain metabolic health conditions.

“We look forward to larger and longer-term clinical trials to understand whether this style of eating can help people manage their type 2 diabetes over the longer term, and identify those who might benefit most.

“This evidence is needed to be able to make recommendations about time-restricted eating as an add-on strategy for people with type 2 diabetes.”

