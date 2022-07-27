What the papers say – July 27

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

What the papers say – July 27

By Press Association
July 27, 2022, 2:30 am
The front pages are plastered with photos of the Lionesses as they reach the Euro 2022 final and reports from the Tory debate cut short by the collapse of TalkTV presenter Kate McCann.

The Times, The Independent and The Daily Telegraph lead on Rishi Sunak’s “U-turn” on VAT tax cuts, while the Daily Express runs a promise from Liz Truss that she will cut crime by 20%.

Elsewhere, a new report on the front page of the Daily Mail suggests air pollution is a cause of dementia.

The Guardian says ministers were “fast and loose” with hundreds of millions of pounds worth of Covid healthcare contracts with a firm that employed Owen Paterson as a lobbyist.

The Sun splashes England’s semi-final victory on its front page and looks ahead to the final at Wembley on Sunday.

Price increases announced by the likes of Coca-Cola and McDonalds lead the Financial Times.

The Daily Mirror runs comments from RMT head Mick Lynch that the Tories are leading a “war on workers” as fresh rail strikes are set to go ahead.

And the Daily Star says an airport boss is angry at Tik Tokers for causing “holiday chaos”.

