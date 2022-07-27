Time spent gaming has ‘little to no impact’ on wellbeing, study finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK

Time spent gaming has ‘little to no impact’ on wellbeing, study finds

By Press Association
July 27, 2022, 10:22 am
(PA)
(PA)

Time spent playing video games is unlikely to have an impact on a person’s wellbeing, a new study of gamers has said.

A research team from the University of Oxford studied 39,000 players across seven video games over six weeks.

The Oxford Internet Institute study measured gamers’ wellbeing by asking players about their life satisfaction and the emotions they felt, such as happiness, frustration or anger.

The study found that there was “little to no evidence for a causal connection between gameplay and wellbeing”, but that “motivations play a role” in a gamer’s wellbeing.

However, it did acknowledge that more work needed to be done on the issue to build a better picture of the impact of gaming.

The data for the study came from players of seven well-known games: Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Apex Legends, Eve Online, Forza Horizon 4, Gran Turismo Sport and The Crew 2.

The new research follows a 2020 study, which suggested that those who played video games more often reported slightly higher levels of wellbeing.

Professor Andrew Przybylski, senior research fellow at the Oxford Internet Institute, said: “This exciting study brings together significant amounts of real playing data collected by games companies and donated by players.

“Our work reliably measures how long people are playing these games across time, data which simply wasn’t accessible in the past.

“Our study finds little to no evidence of connections between gameplay and wellbeing, but we know we need much more player data from many more platforms to develop the kind of deeper understanding required to inform policy and shape advice to parents and medical professionals.”

Some campaigners have previously raised questions about the potential impact of video games on the mental health and wellbeing of players, particularly young people.

Prof Przybylski said more research was needed in order to better understand the true impact of video games.

“This work represents substantial progress for the field but we need to cast a much wider net,” he said.

“If we want to truly understand how games influence human health we have to collect data from the thousands of games played every day.

“Conclusive answers to the questions of how games influence our society will require all of the major console, computer, and mobile platforms to empower their users to effortlessly and ethically donate their play data for independent analysis.”

