Wrightbus employees form guard of honour for William Wright’s funeral cortege

By Press Association
July 27, 2022, 12:16 pm
Wrightbus founder Sir William Wright died at the weekend (Niall Carson/PA)
Hundreds of employees of Wrightbus in Ballymena have formed a guard of honour outside the factory in tribute to founder Sir William Wright.

Management and staff stood together to pay their respects as Sir William’s funeral cortege passed by on Wednesday.

The workers lined the streets as the cortege slowly passed one of the company’s zero-emission buses.

Tributes poured in after the death of the 94-year-old at the weekend.

Sir William founded the firm in Co Antrim with his father Robert after the Second World War. He also served as a unionist councillor until 2005.

It was the first company in the UK to produce an electric bus.

Wrightbus executive chairman Jo Bamford praised the legacy of Sir William, saying he created the platform for a business which now leads the world.

Chief executive Buta Atwal said the guard of honour was a “fitting tribute” to a man who had put Wrightbus on the map.

“Everyone here at Wrightbus has been saddened by the death of Sir William but they were determined to pay their respects,” he said.

“The guard of honour was our way of thanking him for what he’s done for this business and this whole area, and we hope the family recognise that we will never forget the legacy he has left behind.”

Sir William, a father of three, grandfather and great grandfather, was buried after a private family service.

A service of thanksgiving for his life will take place at Green Pastures Church in Ballymena later.

Wrightbus employs more than 1,000 people at its factory in Ballymena.

The Wrightbus Chassis plant in Antrim (Liam McBurney/PA)

Wrightbus built London’s Routemaster double-decker – dubbed the “Boris Bus” – which was ordered by the Prime Minister when he was mayor and chairman of Transport for London, the capital’s public transport operator.

However, it fell into financial difficulties in recent years and was bought by English industrialist Mr Bamford in 2019.

Stormont Economy Minister Gordon Lyons and North Antrim MP Ian Paisley were among those who expressed their sadness at Sir William’s death at the weekend.

Mr Paisley described him as “an entrepreneur without match”, adding: “We will not see his like again.

“Sir William was a giant character. He was one of the last true captains of industry and commerce and a man who has left his mark, not just locally but globally.”

