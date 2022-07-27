Double disappointment for Swedish football fans stranded by rail strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Double disappointment for Swedish football fans stranded by rail strike

By Press Association
July 27, 2022, 12:28 pm Updated: July 27, 2022, 12:50 pm
Felix Nystrom and Rebecka Ronnegard waiting at Sheffield railway station (Gina Kalsi/PA)
Felix Nystrom and Rebecka Ronnegard waiting at Sheffield railway station (Gina Kalsi/PA)

Two football fans from Sweden faced double disappointment after getting caught up in the rail strikes following their team’s Euro 2022 semi-final defeat to England.

Rebecka Ronnegard, 26, and Felix Nystrom, 27, have been in the UK for two weeks following the women’s tournament and watched the game at Bramall Lane on Tuesday, where the Lionesses scored a stunning 4-0 victory.

The following morning, the couple found themselves facing disruption at Sheffield station as they tried to travel to Milton Keynes to watch Germany and France battle it out in the second semi-final.

A nearly deserted Sheffield railway station during the strike
A nearly deserted Sheffield railway station during the strike (Gina Kalsi/PA)

Ms Ronnegard, a political secretary, said: “There is a train to Birmingham where we can change to go to Milton Keynes so that’s what we’re hoping to do, that was our plan. But right now I feel like if we get to Birmingham we’re lucky.

“If they don’t run any trains, the time doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter that we have all day. There needs to be a train for us to get there.”

Mr Nystrom added: “We did have the idea to grab an earlier train just to be safe since there is a strike but none of them have gone.”

The pair had bought Interrail passes for their holiday and travelled from Sweden to the UK by train.

Ms Ronnegard said: “We just had a flight strike where the pilots were striking in Sweden and so many people had their flights cancelled here to come to the Euros but since we were travelling by train we were fine. That strike just finished as they reached an agreement.”

England’s Beth Mead scores her sides first goal of the game against Sweden
England's Beth Mead scores her sides first goal of the game against Sweden (Nick Potts/PA)

The couple – who were disappointed about Sweden’s loss in the football but said the “better team won” – are now looking to book an Uber to get to Milton Keynes as a last resort because they have paid in advance for a hotel room there.

Ms Ronnegard said: “It’s going to cost even more if we have to stay here (in Sheffield) for another night and pay for a hotel here and skip our night in Milton Keynes.”

She added: “I support the workers, I really do. It’s just unlucky that it affects us.

“I support the workers and I hope they can come to an agreement.

“I was just so shocked over how long the strike has been. I feel like all parties would want to reach an agreement.”

Fire engineer Mr Nystrom said: “I definitely support the right to strike to reach a fair agreement.

“We’re just unlucky to get caught in the middle of it.”

