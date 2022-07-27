Spread of cold sores traced back to Bronze Age and advent of kissing – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Spread of cold sores traced back to Bronze Age and advent of kissing – study

By Press Association
July 27, 2022, 7:02 pm
DNA from a young adult male from late 14th century Cambridge were used in the study (PA)
The spread of the modern-day cold sore has been traced back to the Bronze Age and linked to the advent of kissing in a new DNA study.

Research suggests the HSV-1 strain of the herpes virus arose in the wake of vast migrations of people from Eurasia to Europe around 5,000 years ago.

The migration led to both denser populations, which drove up rates of transmission, and new cultural practices being imported from the east, including kissing, according to the study.

Scientists at the University of Cambridge leading the research have become the first to uncover and sequence ancient genomes of the virus, which currently infects some 3.7 billion people worldwide.

Previously, genetic data for herpes only went back to 1925, but the team hunted down four samples from human remains dating over a 1,000-year period.

By comparing older samples with ones from the 20th century, they were able to develop estimates for a timeline of evolution.

pipe smoker dna cambridge herpes
Extracts of DNA were taken from the teeth of a young adult male clay-pipe smoker thought to be from 17th century Holland (PA)

Facial herpes is spread orally, and the researchers point out the earliest known record of kissing comes from a Bronze Age manuscript from South Asia.

The custom may have spread westward along with migration and coincided with the spread of HSV-1, according to the study, published in the journal Science Advances.

Centuries later, the Roman Emperor Tiberius would try to ban kissing at official functions to prevent disease spread – a decree that researchers believe may have been herpes-related.

However, for most of human prehistory, the strain would have been passed down “vertically” – from infected mother to newborn child.

Co-senior author Dr Christiana Scheib, research fellow at St John’s College, Cambridge, and head of the ancient DNA lab at Tartu University, said: “Every primate species has a form of herpes, so we assume it has been with us since our own species left Africa.”

“However, something happened around five thousand years ago that allowed one strain of herpes to overtake all others, possibly an increase in transmissions, which could have been linked to kissing.”

“The world has watched Covid-19 mutate at a rapid rate over weeks and months. A virus like herpes evolves on a far grander timescale,” said co-senior author Dr Charlotte Houldcroft, from Cambridge’s Department of Genetics.

“Facial herpes hides in its host for life and only transmits through oral contact, so mutations occur slowly over centuries and millennia.

“We need to do deep time investigations to understand how DNA viruses like this evolve.”

Two thirds of the global population under the age of 50 now carry HSV-1, according to the World Health Organisation.

Cold sores are mostly a source of discomfort or embarrassment for those suffering from them, but coupled with other health complications such as sepsis or even Covid, the virus can be deadly.

In 2018, two new mothers died of HSV-1 infection following caesarean births.

Researchers say only DNA from hundreds or thousands of years ago can help to explain how viruses such as herpes and monkeypox evolve in tandem with human immune systems.

They took the samples used in the study by extracting viral DNA from the roots of the teeth of four individuals.

Herpes often flares up with mouth infections, and at least two of the individuals had suffered gum disease, a third of whom smoked tobacco.

The oldest sample came from an adult male excavated in Russia’s Ural Mountain region, dating from the late Iron Age around 1,500 years ago.

The others were a female excavated from an early Anglo-Saxon cemetery in Cambridge, a young adult male from the late 14th century also in Cambridge, and another young adult male likely from 17th century Holland.

“Only genetic samples that are hundreds or even thousands of years old will allow us to understand how DNA viruses such as herpes and monkeypox, as well as our own immune systems, are adapting in response to each other,” said co-lead author Dr Meriam Guellil, from Tartu University’s Institute of Genomics.

