Sir Keir Starmer backs extra bank holiday if Lionesses win Euro 2022 final

By Press Association
July 27, 2022, 9:54 pm Updated: July 27, 2022, 10:52 pm
England will play in the final on Sunday (Nick Potts/PA)
The country should get an extra bank holiday if England women’s national football team win in the Euros final, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The Labour leader reportedly backs a “day of celebration” if the Lionesses claim victory at a sold-out Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

It comes after they beat Sweden, the highest-ranked team in the Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 competition, 4-0 in the semi-final on Tuesday.

However, the Government has said while the country will cheer on the team against Germany, a Bank Holiday would be a “considerable” cost to the economy.

Keir Starmer visit to Liverpool
Sir Keir has backed calls for a bank holiday (Danny Lawson/PA)

Speaking about calls for a Bank Holiday, Sir Keir told the Mirror: “The whole country will be roaring on the Lionesses in the final on Sunday.

“They have already done us proud, but if they win it will be a truly historic achievement – one that should be marked with a proper day of celebration, where clubs can open and promote access for women and girls.”

Sir Keir was at Tuesday’s match at Bramall Lane, in Sheffield, with his wife Victoria.

Conservative former sports minister Tracey Crouch and Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey also reportedly backed the idea.

England v Sweden – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Semi Final – Bramall Lane
The Lionesses beat Sweden on Tuesday (Nick Potts/PA)

Boris Johnson was under pressure to give workers a bank holiday last summer had England’s men’s team won the Euro 2020 championship.

Mr Johnson speaking before the final against Italy, which ended in penalty heartbreak for the team, said granting a bank holiday would be “tempting fate”.

After the match on Tuesday he tweeted: “On to Wembley!

“A fantastic result for captain @leahcwilliamson and the @Lionesses tonight against Sweden.

“Come on England, bring it home.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “The Lionesses have done England proud with their fantastic run to the Euro 2022 final.

“The whole country will be roaring them on and hopefully watching a famous victory against Germany on Sunday evening.

“We will certainly be celebrating their success. However, the current pattern of public and bank holidays is well established and while an additional bank holiday may benefit some communities and sectors, the cost to the economy of an additional bank holiday is considerable.”

