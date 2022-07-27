Single-shot rabies vaccine shows promising immune response, researchers say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Single-shot rabies vaccine shows promising immune response, researchers say

By Press Association
July 27, 2022, 11:32 pm
A single-shot rabies vaccine has shown a ‘promising immune response’ (Nick Potts/PA)
A new single-shot rabies vaccine shows promising results in protecting against the disease, early research suggests.

Phase 1 clinical trial results also indicate the jab is safe.

The new vaccine aims to address some of the main problems with existing rabies vaccines, which is that they are expensive and require multiple doses.

Researchers say a new rabies vaccine could help prevent thousands of deaths from the disease every year.

Associate Professor Sandy Douglas, chief investigator of the trial at the Jenner Institute, University of Oxford, said: “We’re absolutely delighted with these early results – the vaccine has performed even better than we had expected.

“The problems with existing rabies vaccines are that they are expensive and require multiple doses.

“We’re very hopeful that expanded trials in countries affected by rabies will prove that this new vaccine could enable routine, affordable, single-dose vaccination against this devastating disease for people living in such areas.”

The trial was conducted at the University of Oxford and it was the first time the novel rabies vaccine had been used in human volunteers.

The aim of the study was to look at safety and measure immune responses from the vaccine.

Twelve volunteers were recruited, with three receiving a low dose, three receiving a medium dose and six receiving a high dose of the ChAdOx2 RabG jab.

Researchers found strong immune responses against rabies were generated by the vaccine, with all volunteers who received a medium or high dose developing levels of rabies-neutralising antibodies above the World Health Organisation protective threshold within two months.

Rabies warning sign
Tens of thousands of rabies deaths occur annually around the world (Alamy/PA)

There were no serious side effects or safety concerns reported during the trial.

The study also looked at the longer term effects of the vaccine.

It found six of the seven middle and high-dose recipients who returned for an additional follow-up one year after vaccination maintained neutralising antibody levels above the protective threshold.

According to the researchers, this demonstrates the immune response from the vaccine persists over time.

Dr Daniel Jenkin, lead clinical research fellow of the trial, said: “New rabies vaccines based on modern vaccine technologies could become important tools in preventing the tens of thousands of rabies deaths that occur annually.

“Our strong early clinical trial data with ChAdOx2 RabG supports further development of this approach.”

Researchers hope the findings, published in The Lancet Microbe, will support further development of the vaccine and allow larger clinical trials to take place in the future.

