Camilla highlights the importance of reading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Camilla highlights the importance of reading

By Press Association
July 28, 2022, 12:05 am
The Duchess of Cornwall during her visit and tour of the Sandringham Flower Show at Sandringham House in Norfolk. She has highlighted reading as important for children (Chris Jackson/PA)
The Duchess of Cornwall during her visit and tour of the Sandringham Flower Show at Sandringham House in Norfolk. She has highlighted reading as important for children (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Duchess of Cornwall has described reading as the “foundation of learning” and revealed her grandchildren “teach her things”.

Camilla’s comments were made during her visit to Cornwall last week when she toured a school in her role as patron of the charity Silver Stories, which encourages young people to read to the elderly.

She spoke to Dame Esther Rantzen, a trustee of the charity, who joined the duchess at Charlestown School in St Austell, and the interview will be broadcast later on BBC Morning Live on BBC One.

“I think all the young children need their confidence boosted especially to read, which as we all know is the foundation of learning,” said the duchess.

Royal visit to Devon and Cornwall
The Duchess of Cornwall with Dame Esther Rantzen during a visit to Charlestown School in St Austell (Chris Jackson/PA)

“You can see the pleasure these listeners get from listening to children – it’s the highlight of their week.”

She added: “Well, what’s so lovely about being a grandmother, they teach you things and hopefully they learn a few things from us.”

During the visit Camilla met the founders of Silver Stories, Elisabeth and David Carney-Haworth, and in the school library she chatted to a group of Silver Listeners and Silver Readers about their experiences.

Camilla’s Instagram-based book club The Reading Room has proved popular. She holds more than six patronages related to literature, including the National Literacy Trust, and has presented the prestigious Booker Prize in past years.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal