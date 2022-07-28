Psychedelic ‘amazement park’ prepares to open in Bristol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Psychedelic ‘amazement park’ prepares to open in Bristol

By Press Association
July 28, 2022, 8:34 am Updated: July 28, 2022, 10:54 am
The psychedelic fantasy world of Meridia has been created in a warehouse in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)
The psychedelic fantasy world of Meridia has been created in a warehouse in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)

An immersive art experience issuing a call to arms to protect and restore the natural world is set to open in Bristol this weekend.

Wake The Tiger, from the creators of music festival Boomtown, occupies a former warehouse in the industrial neighbourhood of St Philip’s and styles itself as the first-ever “amazement park”.

It takes the public on a journey through the parallel universe of Meridia, which is flooded with a constant stream of junk from our own world.

Like us, the Meridians are facing the looming spectre of climate change but, unlike us, are living in harmony with their forests, soil, water and climate.

The story begins on a dismal housing development promising luxury living, where the only truly living thing is a solitary tree.

Visitors are then sucked into Meridia’s labyrinthine network of tunnels and dens, where thousands of knick-knacks line the walls as inhabitants try to make sense of the tat flowing in from Planet Earth.

The route passes through the “mycelium room”, the dense network of fungal threads vital to soil health and almost all plant life, before entering glades dense with huge, psychedelic flowers.

ARTS Amazement
The mycelium room in the Wake The Tiger ‘amazement park’ which is gearing up to open in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)

Twenty-seven different spaces branch off from the path, including dark forests, ice caves, and an eerie underwater world, populated by nightmarish mermaids and clogged with plastic.

The attraction is dotted with chambers and workshops belonging to the never-seen Meridians, which are full of levers and buttons that trigger a host of animatronic surprises.

The intense visual experience is accompanied by a dense soundscape, where the cacophony of a healthy ecosystem is interspersed with the sound of ticking clocks and clicking machinery.

Wake The Tiger’s creators said the driving force behind the idea was to inspire people to reconnect with their environment and the community.

ARTS Amazement-
Visitors to Wake The Tiger are pulled into a parallel world (Ben Birchall/PA)

They said they aimed to create an experience of “creativity, discovery and play” which mixes lessons in science with spiritual messages about the planet.

More than 100 installation artists, robotic experts, costume-makers, architects, videographers and prop-makers collaborated to make the fantasy landscape.

Lak Mitchell, the project’s creative director, said: “Wake The Tiger is an abandoned time capsule of fantastical experiences just waiting to be discovered.

“It will invite you to explore connections with the environment around you as well as challenge you to transform the world we all live in.”

ARTS Amazement-
A woman stands in a mirror room in the fantasy world of Meridia (Ben Birchall/PA)

He added: “This is a vision that plays into and expands on everything we have spent our lives building, taking raw underground art and fusing it with the latest technology.

“We can’t wait for guests to explore what we have created in the heart of Bristol.”

– Wake The Tiger is due to open on Saturday July 30.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]