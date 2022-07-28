Claudy bombing widow: Northern Ireland must never return to horror of 1972

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Claudy bombing widow: Northern Ireland must never return to horror of 1972

By Press Association
July 28, 2022, 11:02 am
Anne Bradley, whose husband Arthur Hone known as Artie Hone, was one of nine killed in the Claudy bombings in 1972, stands holding an image from her wedding with Artie, at the Claudy bombing memorial statue created by sculptor Elizabeth McLaughlin. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday July 27 2022. See PA story ULSTER Claudy. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
A woman whose husband was killed in the bombing of Claudy 50 years ago has urged that Northern Ireland never goes back to its troubled past.

Nine people, Catholics and Protestants, were killed and 30 injured when three car bombs exploded in the quiet Co Londonderry village on July 31 1972.

The victims included nine-year-old Kathryn Eakin, who had been cleaning the windows of her family’s grocery business, Patrick Connolly, 15, and 16-year-old William Temple.

Artie Hone was among the nine people killed in the Claudy bombing (Family handout/PA)

The adults killed were Artie Hone, 38, Joseph McCluskey, 39, Elizabeth McElhinney, 59, James McClelland, 65, Rose McLaughlin, 52, and David Miller, 60.

The attack was blamed on the Provisional IRA, although the group has never claimed it.

A cross-community service is to take place on Sunday with readings and hymns attended by the churches.

Mr Hone’s widow Anne Bradley told the PA news agency the day remains vivid in her memory.

She recalled how her husband had been in the village with their four-year-old daughter Michelle in the car.

Anne Bradley touches a plaque dedicated to her late husband Artie Hone (Liam McBurney/PA)

“He went into the shop to get a message, and was walking back towards the car when the bomb went off,” she said.

“Michelle was OK, the roof of the car collapsed down on top of her but she just had a cut behind her ear. Her dress was covered in glass. She was very frightened but she doesn’t remember anything about it, which is good.

“I only lived about 200-300 yards from the village, I ran down, our son Paul was six, I took him with me and told him to stand at the intermediate school gates while I went down to see what was going on.

“It was just pandemonium down the street, glass and slates and stones.

The last photograph of Artie Hone with his children Paul and Michelle (Family handout/PA)

“I met the headmaster of the school, he told me that Artie was injured and he was going to hospital, but he wouldn’t let me down to see him.

“It’s a small country village, it was the last thing you would expect.

“I had a hairdressing business down in the village, everybody got on so well, everyone supported everyone else.”

Mr Hone was fatally injured in the blast and died over a week later in hospital.

Ms Bradley recalled leaning down to whisper in his ear, ‘I’m here’, as she sat by his bed.

“He lived for 12 days but he never regained consciousness, it was all head injuries he had,” she said.

“I went into the hospital that evening and spoke into his ear, and I told him that I was there.

“It was good to have them (their children), without them it would have been a lot harder.”

No one has ever been convicted for the attack.

Ms Bradley said she does not see any hope of getting justice at this stage.

“It doesn’t bring people back, and I think at this stage now, I’m going to get on with the rest of my life and leave the people that did it to God,” she said.

“Claudy was always good, people always mixed well. Thank God there are no bombs now, please God it’ll never go back to that because that would be terrible if we ever have to live through that again.”

