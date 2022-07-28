Judge to decide if murder of teenage girl in Pembroke was sexually motivated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Judge to decide if murder of teenage girl in Pembroke was sexually motivated

By Press Association
July 28, 2022, 3:14 pm
Lily Sullivan, whose body was found at Pembroke Mill Pond in Wales (Family handout/PA)
Lily Sullivan, whose body was found at Pembroke Mill Pond in Wales (Family handout/PA)

A court is to decide whether or not the murder of a teenage girl by a man in Pembroke last year was sexually motivated.

Lewis Haines, 31, has previously admitted murdering Lily Sullivan after he encountered her while on a night out in the Welsh town on December 16 last year.

But the father-of-one, of Flemish Court, Lamphey, Pembrokeshire, has denied the killing was sexually motivated.

The 18-year-old was seen enjoying the evening with friends in the hours before her death.

Swansea Crown Court heard how she and Haines met inside the Paddles club and later left together, and were seen walking in the direction of an area known as the Mill Pond.

Ms Sullivan was discovered by police in the pond near the Mill Bridge in the early hours of the following day.

A post-mortem examination found Ms Sullivan had been strangled before being left in the pond.

Lily Sullivan death
Ms Sullivan in the outfit she wore on the night she was killed by Lewis Haines (Family handout/PA)

When she was found she was no longer wearing the crop top she had been pictured in that night.

Prosecutors believe that because items of Ms Sullivan’s clothing were missing, the attack was sexually motivated.

However, Haines and his defence dispute this.

Haines and forensic experts will give evidence at a two-day hearing next month to determine whether the crime was sexual.

The hearing must take place before Haines can be sentenced.

Haines could face a much longer prison sentence if it is found the killing was sexually motivated.

Judge Paul Thomas QC said: “The issue as to whether or not there is a sexual element in your murdering will be decided on the 22nd and 23rd of August.”

Haines had previously pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter but changed his plea to guilty of murder a week before his trial was due to begin.

In a tribute following her death Ms Sullivan’s family said: “Lily was a kind and caring daughter who will be deeply missed by everyone.”

