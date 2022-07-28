Ex-wife of Sir Frederick Barclay loses High Court bid to hold him in contempt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ex-wife of Sir Frederick Barclay loses High Court bid to hold him in contempt

By Press Association
July 28, 2022, 4:10 pm
Sir Frederick Barclay at the Royal Courts Of Justice in London: Monday July 25, 2022.
Sir Frederick Barclay at the Royal Courts Of Justice in London: Monday July 25, 2022.

The ex-wife of businessman Sir Frederick Barclay has failed to prove that he is in contempt of court as a result of not paying tens of millions of pounds he owes her following the breakdown of their marriage.

Lady Hiroko Barclay argued that Sir Frederick had breached a judge’s order – and had the means to pay but had not.

Judge Sir Jonathan Cohen ruled against her on Thursday, but did rule that Sir Frederick had breached other orders relating to the payment of legal fees and maintenance.

Lady Hiroko Barclay (left) leaves the High Court (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
Lady Hiroko Barclay (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

He began considering the latest stage of a dispute over money between Sir Frederick and Lady Hiroko Barclay, 79, at a public hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London earlier this week.

Lady Barclay had asked the judge to hand Sir Frederick a jail sentence.

She said Sir Frederick had breached orders after being told to pay her more than £100 million following the breakdown of their 34-year marriage, and was in contempt of court

Lady Barclay told Sir Jonathan that Sir Frederick had the means to pay but is aiming to “string things out” until “one or other of us dies”.

Sir Frederick disputed her allegations, saying he does not have access to funds and that money is held in trusts.

Lawyer Marcus Dearle, who represents Sir Frederick, had told the judge that “all steps” had been taken to raise money owed.

The Barclay brothers were among the UK’s most high-profile businessmen, with business interests including Telegraph Media Group and The Ritz hotel in London.

Sir David died in January last year, aged 86.

Sir David and Sir Frederick Barclay after receiving their knighthoods
Sir David and Sir Frederick Barclay (Michael Stephens/PA)

Sir Jonathan had earlier ruled that Sir Frederick should pay Lady Barclay sums totalling £100 million after overseeing their fight over money.

The judge criticised Sir Frederick, saying he had behaved in a “reprehensible” fashion.

He said the businessman had sold a luxury yacht and “applied the equity for his own use”, in breach of orders.

The judge said Lady Barclay had wanted £120 million and Sir Frederick had made an offer which might have led to her getting nothing.

Sir Frederick had been ordered to make two £50 million payments.

