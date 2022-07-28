Hundreds gather for funeral of UK taxi driver and son who died in Bangladesh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hundreds gather for funeral of UK taxi driver and son who died in Bangladesh

By Press Association
July 28, 2022, 4:28 pm
Hundreds gather to mourn the deaths of Rafiqul Islam, 51, and 16-year-old Mahiqul in Bangladesh (Family handout)
Hundreds of mourners have gathered for the funeral of a British taxi driver and his son who died in Bangladesh of a suspected poisoning.

Rafiqul Islam, 51, and 16-year-old Mahiqul were found unconscious with other members of the family in a flat on Tuesday, and died on the way to hospital.

Police officers broke into the apartment in the morning when relatives raised the alarm after the family did not wake.

Bangladesh Police said they believe the family could have been poisoned and launched an investigation.

The streets of Mr Islam’s home village in Sylhet, in the east of the country, were lined with people on Thursday afternoon during the service.

British taxi driver Rafiqul Islam, 51, who died along with his son in what police suspect was a poisoning (Family handout)

Mr Islam’s mother, Zarina Jobbar, and his brothers and sister attended, having flown out to the country after news of the incident reached them.

His wife, Husnara, 45, and their two children, 20-year-old Samira and 24-year-old Sadiqul, remain in hospital.

Sadiqul is said to be beginning to recover but Samira remains in a critical condition, according to friends of the family.

Chair of Cardiff Bangladesh Society Salam Abdul said: “We are deeply saddened with the news of Rafiqul Islam and his son.

Mr Islam was said to be a pillar of the community and a member of local football and badminton teams (Family handout)

“May Allah grant them Jannah, and help the other family members who are fighting for their lives and who are in critical care.”

“This has shaken the community here in Cardiff,” he added.

“Mr Islam was a lovely, delightful man who was a hard-working family man.”

Mr Abdul and others have described Mr Islam as a “generous person” who was “always smiling and happy”.

Muhibur Islam, from Jalalia Mosque and Islamic education centre, described Mr Islam as “a well-loved and well respected member of the community”.

He said: “This is such an awful tragedy and we’re in utter disbelief.”

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: “We are providing consular assistance to a British family following an incident in Bangladesh and are in contact with the local authorities.”

