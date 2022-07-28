Family in tribute to ‘loving’ grandmother and granddaughter killed in crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Family in tribute to ‘loving’ grandmother and granddaughter killed in crash

By Press Association
July 28, 2022, 5:26 pm
(Gwent Police/PA)
(Gwent Police/PA)

The family of two women killed in a crash with a pick-up truck near a slate quarry have described them as “loving” and “happy”, and said: “Words cannot express the pain we feel.”

Denise Hughes, 79, and her 30-year-old granddaughter Justine were in a blue Citroen C3 on Fochriw Road, Bargoed, which collided with a white Ford Ranger on the morning of Tuesday July 19.

A three-year-old boy, who was in the car with them, was taken to hospital but suffered only minor injuries.

In a tribute to the women, their family described Ms Hughes as a “lovely wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother” and “the head of the family”, and her granddaughter as “a young, happy woman”.

They said: “Denise was tragically taken from us.

“She loved and was loved, always willing to help anyone where she could. We all looked at her as the head of the family.

“Words cannot express the pain we feel but thanks to the support of family and friends it is made more bearable.

“To say she will be missed would be an understatement.

“Justine, such a young, happy woman that sadly had her young life cut tragically short.

“A life that promised so much but ended in tragedy.

“A mother to Megan and Rowan, they will grow up knowing how kind, happy and loving their mother was. They will never be allowed to forget.”

The family thanked workers at the nearby open cast quarry who helped during the incident.

A 22-year-old man who was in the truck suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital but is now stable.

Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, or any motorists who were in Fochriw Road between 9.45am and 10.15am on the day of the crash are asked to contact police, quoting log reference 2200241300.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal