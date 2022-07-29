Jaden Smith says Formula E will one day be more popular than Formula One

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jaden Smith says Formula E will one day be more popular than Formula One

By Press Association
July 29, 2022, 1:06 am
Jaden Smith says Formula E will one day be more popular than Formula One (Dave Benett/PA)
Jaden Smith says he believes Formula E racing will one day be more popular than Formula One, but that people will continue to drive petrol-based cars “for fun”.

The US rapper and influencer is a firm advocate for sustainability, and said gaining support from high-profile members of the racing industry such as Lewis Hamilton would be “awesome”.

Smith, 24, recently visited the New York City E-Prix and took the all-electric single-seater race car for a test drive.

Speaking to the PA news agency ahead of the British E-Prix, he said: “I feel like everybody on the cruise ship of Earth is all crew, we’re not passengers, you know what I mean?

“We all need to give back to the earth and make a difference with the choices that we make, you know, and I felt like I had a responsibility to make a difference in that way.

“I’m glad that I was able to, because, you know, getting invited to the Formula E was like, the coolest thing ever.”

Asked whether Formula E may one day replace its non-electric counterpart, he added: “I don’t know about replace, but I definitely see a world where this is the more popular sport.

Smith was supported by other famous faces at the New York race, including driver Jenson Button (pictured) (Dave Benett/PA)

“I think people are always going to want to race gasoline cars for fun.

“I just hope that this changes the industry in the sense where when people are driving around in their own life they’re using electric cars because of Formula E.”

Smith was supported by other famous faces at the New York race, including US actor Aidan Gallagher, footballer Patrice Evra and driver Jenson Button.

Asked about bringing more high-profile people on board with Formula E, he told PA: “yeah, I think whatever people decide to do… whoever wants to come over and hang out on this side, that’s awesome.

“And whoever doesn’t, you know, it’s totally awesome too.

“I think the future holds a lot of interesting opportunities and I’m just excited to see all of them.

“I’m so excited to see how the electric industry continues to progress, and how people continue to use their platform to shine a light on these amazing technologies.”

