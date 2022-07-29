Requiem Mass to be held for Father Dermott Donnelly, brother of TV star Dec

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Requiem Mass to be held for Father Dermott Donnelly, brother of TV star Dec

By Press Association
July 29, 2022, 2:49 am Updated: July 29, 2022, 6:56 am
Father Dermott Donnelly, the Catholic priest brother of ITV star Declan Donnelly, who died aged 55, pictured at Dec’s wedding in 2015 (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A Requiem Mass will be held for Father Dermott Donnelly, the brother of TV star Dec.

The popular priest, who had recently celebrated 30 years of service in the Catholic church, died earlier this month in hospital after falling seriously ill.

After the tragedy, Declan Donnelly said he was “heartbroken”, adding: “We are all beyond devastated.”

His TV sidekick Ant McPartlin added: “Fr Dermott you were the kindest, wisest man I knew. Rest in peace my friend. You will never be forgotten.

“My thoughts, prayers and love are with your wonderful family.

“The world has lost a special man.”

The Requiem Mass was being held at St Mary’s Cathedral, Newcastle, on Friday lunchtime.

His body was received into St Michael’s Church in the city’s West End on Thursday evening.

The Donnellys – Dermott, Dec, Martin, Eamonn, Camelia, Patricia and Moira – grew up in Cruddas Park and attended St Michael’s when they were growing up.

It was the church where Dec married Ali Astall in 2015, officiated by his brother Dermott.

Such were the numbers of mourners expected at the cathedral that the Mass was being live-streamed to St Michael’s.

The priest, who was 55, was best known for his work with young people and youth ministry. He was a member of the clergy for St Joseph’s Church in Stanley, County Durham.

Hexham and Newcastle Bishop Robert Byrne said: “He truly lived his faith, and in doing so gave so much to others.

“It is with great gratitude that we will remember him and all he selflessly gave.”

During his career, Fr Dermott was a supporter of The Catholic Agency for Overseas Development (Cafod) charity.

Its head of education Monica Conmee said he had been a “great friend of Cafod”, adding: “Fr Dermott chose to stand in the light, and through his immense talent and gifts, so generously guided thousands of young people to experience the love and light of God in their own lives, inspiring them to share this with others.”

In 2014 Fr Dermott featured on Songs Of Praise alongside CBBC’s Hacker T Dog to answer questions about the church that CBBC viewers had sent in.

In April he visited Downing Street and joined other religious leaders praying for peace.

