Home News UK

Former British Ambassador to the US, Sir Christopher Meyer, dies aged 78

By Press Association
July 29, 2022, 3:46 am
A former British Ambassador to the United States, Sir Christopher Meyer, has died at age 78 (PA)

Former British Ambassador to the United States Sir Christopher Meyer has died aged 78.

Sir Christopher’s death was confirmed by current Ambassador Karen Pierce on Twitter following a report in the Daily Mail.

He served in the post for six years from 1997, and had previously been press secretary to Conservative prime minister John Major between 1994 and 1996.

Ms Pierce wrote that he was “a great diplomat and a great character”.

“All our thoughts are with Catherine and his family,” she added.

Sir Christopher released his memoirs, DC Confidential, in 2005 recounting his time as Ambassador.

It included sharp criticism of former prime minister Tony Blair for his handling of the period leading up to the Iraq War.

The Daily Mail reported Sir Christopher suffered a stroke while on holiday with his wife in the French Alps.

