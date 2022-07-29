Ukrainian refugees have a ‘taste of their previous life’ thanks to bike charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ukrainian refugees have a ‘taste of their previous life’ thanks to bike charity

By Press Association
July 29, 2022, 8:02 am
Kateryna Herych, 38, and her eight-year-old daughter Daniella Googe have both received a bike from the charity (PA)
Ukrainian refugees have said they have experienced “a taste of our previous life” because of a charity which gives refurbished second-hand bikes to those who have been displaced.

Charity The Bike Project, which was set up in 2013, takes second-hand or abandoned bikes, mends them and provides them to refugees and asylum seekers living in London and Birmingham.

Kateryna Herych, 38, fled Kyiv, Ukraine on April 26 with her eight-year-old daughter Daniella Googe and said The Bike Project has given them the chance to “have a taste of our previous life”.

Woman and her daughter smiling at the camera
“We cycled every weekend just for fun (in Ukraine) and I usually used a bike to commute to my job so when we came here we missed that time and The Bike Project gave us the opportunity to have a taste of our previous life,” Ms Herych told the PA news agency.

The pair have used their bikes to explore new places in London, with a trip to Richmond Park to see deer being cited as a highlight of their visits.

Viktoriia Korneiuk, 27, a lawyer who came to London a month ago from Ukraine, was excited to receive an orange bike from the charity, which bore a striking resemblance to a bike her mother once owned.

Woman on a bike
“I remember my mum had almost the same one – an orange bike – and when I was a child she taught me how to ride a bicycle with a similar one,” she said.

“So I have feelings and emotions for this bike. It is not just transport for me, it is almost like a friend for me.”

She added that the project is a “significantly important initiative” because it allows refugees to “integrate into society”.

“Having your bicycle you can go somewhere, you can discover the territory around without spending too much money or thinking I cannot afford this. You can meet new friends, you can see new parks,” she said.

Jem Stein, the founder and chief executive of The Bike Project, said the idea for the project began while he was at university, where he joined a befriending scheme for unaccompanied asylum seekers and met a 16-year-old called Adam who fled Darfur in Sudan.

“He applied for asylum and was given just £39 a week to live off and wasn’t allowed to work. Now, one of the big challenges of living in London is the cost of public transport … and one of the first things I did to help Adam settle in was get him a bike,” he said.

Bike workshop
He added: “The (Bike Project’s) mission is simple – to get refugees cycling.

“Here in our workshop (is) where the magic happens. We collect old bikes, refurbish them and then people come and collect them.”

This year the charity is set to have provided 10,000 bikes to refugees.

Katherine Potsides, the events manager at Herne Hill velodrome, which has been a donation centre for The Bike Project for over a year, said: “Giving refugee families access to a working bike is a really important way of getting people settled into their lives here, settled into new jobs and we think it’s a fantastic and fun and healthy and sustainable way to get around the town.”

To find out more about The Bike Project and how to donate a bike visit https://thebikeproject.co.uk/

