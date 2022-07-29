Nearly one in four Londoners have used the Elizabeth line

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Nearly one in four Londoners have used the Elizabeth line

By Press Association
July 29, 2022, 9:04 am
Nearly a quarter of Londoners have used the Elizabeth line since it opened two months ago, a new survey suggests.

The results of a YouGov poll shared with the PA news agency indicate 24% of the capital’s residents have made at least one journey on the £19 billion railway.

Of this group, more than a third (37%) said they took a special trip out of their way to see what it was like.

Crowds wait in line to board the first Elizabeth line train to carry passengers at Paddington station, London
Hundreds of transport enthusiasts travelled on the first trains when the line opened on May 24 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Transport for London said it has received “great feedback” about the Elizabeth line, which is named in honour of the Queen.

People aged 25-49 are most likely to have used it (28%), followed by those aged 18-24 (25%), 65 and above (20%) and 50-64 (17%).

Hundreds of transport enthusiasts travelled on the first trains when the line opened on May 24.

The route stretches from Reading in Berkshire and Heathrow Airport in west London to Abbey Wood in south-east London and Shenfield in Essex.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, TfL chief operating officer Andy Lord and Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Paddington station in London
TfL chief operating officer Andy Lord (centre) said ‘we are already receiving great feedback from our customers’ (Ian West/PA)

It runs via new tunnels built by the Crossrail project between Paddington in west London and Abbey Wood.

The railway is initially operating in three separate sections, which are expected to be integrated in the autumn.

Around 22 million journeys have been made across the line according to TfL, including more than 11 million in the new central tunnels.

Andy Lord, chief operating officer at TfL, said: “Huge numbers of people have come to see our fantastic new railway, using it to travel across London to see friends and loved ones, commute to work and visit the many sights and attractions the city has to offer.

“More than 11 million journeys have been made between Paddington and Abbey Wood – that’s more than 200,000 daily journeys.

“We are already receiving great feedback from our customers who have been impressed by the new stations and direct journeys they can make.

“It won’t be long before we will be running services directly into central London from Reading, Heathrow and Essex this autumn.”

The Queen unveils a plaque to mark the Elizabeth line’s official opening at Paddington station in London
The Elizabeth line is named in honour of the Queen (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Crossrail suffered numerous issues including construction difficulties and complications installing signalling systems.

It was due to be completed in December 2018 and was set a budget of £14.8 billion in 2010.

The final cost has been estimated at £18.9 billion, including £5.1 billion from the Government.

The YouGov survey of 1,306 adults in London was conducted from July 15-22.

