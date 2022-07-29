Kent authorities demand more Government money to handle Dover traffic chaos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kent authorities demand more Government money to handle Dover traffic chaos

By Press Association
July 29, 2022, 12:20 pm
Cars queue at the check-in at the Port of Dover in Kent as many families embark on getaways following the start of summer holidays for many schools in England and Wales. Picture date: Saturday July 23, 2022 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Kent local authorities have called for more Government money to better manage disruption on the roads caused by delays at the Port of Dover and Eurotunnel.

Thousands of people had their cross-Channel journeys disrupted last weekend because of customs delays at the Port of Dover and a serious collision on the M20.

The AA has issued its first amber warning for severe traffic congestion between 11am-3pm today and Saturday.

Roads approaching Dover and the Eurotunnel terminal at Folkestone are expected to be busy, as well as those serving Devon and Cornwall, such as the M5, A303 and A30.

The south-west and western sections of the M25, the Bristol M4/M5 junction, and the M6, M42, M1 and M62 are also vulnerable to jams this weekend.

Today the leaders of a number of Kent councils, the chief executive of Visit Kent and the director of public affairs at Getlink, which runs the Eurotunnel, have penned an open letter to the Secretary of State for Transport calling for more investment in Kent’s roads – and more cash in the meantime.

The letter reads: “It was another frustrating weekend last week for residents and businesses in Dover, Folkestone and Ashford, cut off from the rest of the world by gridlocked local roads, causing yet more damage to both the local and national economy.

“The impact is also felt by neighbouring areas, with serious consequences for Kent’s vitally important tourism and visitor economy.

“This is a bigger problem than Dover and Folkestone. It’s damaging the whole UK economy and Britain’s global reputation.

“As a nation we are reliant on highly efficient and effective cross-Channel services; nowhere can match the capacity of the short straits crossings from Dover and Folkestone and which remain the first choice for both domestic and international travellers and hauliers.

“They are an essential part of our national infrastructure and need to be acknowledged as such.

“But the system is fragile. Any disruption to services quickly escalates out of control. And it is local communities, businesses and tourism across Kent that bear the brunt of these increasingly frequent events.

“If we want to enjoy holidays abroad, export our goods and welcome in-bound tourists and trade in return, the government must act and produce a long-term solution.

“This will take time. So, in the interim, we are calling on the government to provide greater resources to the Kent Resilience Forum and its partners so they can more effectively manage disruption on Kent’s roads and extend welfare facilities.

“The challenge will just get bigger if the government ignores the issue. Next year’s planned introduction of the Entry Exit System which requires biometric checks is set to put our county at the forefront all over again.

“The clock is ticking and the time to act is now!”

The letter calls for four solutions:

– To invest in Kent’s road network, including but not limited to, dualling the A2 from Lydden to Dover along with improvements to Brenley Corner, and the Whitfield and Duke of York roundabouts
– To develop additional border facilities supported by a network of lorry parks throughout the country
– To create “smart” travel corridors and efficient borders through new technology
– To improve access and capacity for rail freight and high-speed passenger trains.

The letter was signed by the leaders of Dover, Folkestone and Hythe, Ashford, Canterbury, Swale and Thanet district councils, the leader of Kent County Council, Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Scott, Visit Kent CEO Deirdre Wells OBE and John Keefe, director of public affairs at Getlink.

