BBC film to follow creation of the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra amid conflict

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

BBC film to follow creation of the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra amid conflict

By Press Association
July 29, 2022, 12:42 pm
Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra (Krzysztof Bielinski Teatr Wielki/Polish National Theatre/PA)
Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra (Krzysztof Bielinski Teatr Wielki/Polish National Theatre/PA)

A new BBC film will follow the story of the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra which was formed against the backdrop of the war.

Broadcaster Clive Myrie will present the film which will explore how the 75 Ukrainian musicians came together in the midst of Russia’s invasion of the country to bring a message of defiance and hope.

Myrie will meet members of the orchestra and follow them from rehearsals in Ukraine to coming together for their first rehearsal as an orchestra in Warsaw for their inaugural concert on July 28.

The film will show the challenges they have faced including how some of their family members are on the front lines while many have fled Ukraine since the war began.

It will also explore why the musicians joined forces in a warzone to take their music and message to the world.

Following their first concert in Warsaw, the orchestra are now embarking on a European and USA tour which includes a performance at the BBC Proms on Sunday July 31.

The orchestra is under the musical direction of Canadian-Ukrainian conductor Keri-Lynn Wilson.

BBC journalist Myrie, who spent time in Kyiv earlier in the year reporting on the conflict in Ukraine, said: “There has always been a cultural front line in this war and I wanted to reflect that struggle.

“This documentary I hope shines a light on Ukraine’s artistic achievements as well as creative spirit, despite the suffering.”

Clive Myrie comments
Broadcaster Clive Myrie will present the film which will explore how the 75 Ukrainian musicians came together (Ian West/PA)

Suzy Klein, head of arts and classical music TV at the BBC, added: “The Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra is a beacon of hope in a terrible time and an opportunity for Ukrainians to see their finest musicians representing them on the world stage.

“Clive Myrie brings his deep knowledge of the conflict, his love of classical music and his peerless journalism to this documentary, asking why a nation at war is allowing musicians to put down their weapons and take up their instruments in a remarkable demonstration of the power of art over adversity.”

The BBC News film, which has a working title of The Freedom Orchestra, will be broadcast on BBC Two and iPlayer this September.

The Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra’s Prom performance will be available on BBC iPlayer on July 31 and broadcast on BBC Two on August 7 at 6.25pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]