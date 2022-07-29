Attacker caught by DNA after three decades has sentence increased

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK

Attacker caught by DNA after three decades has sentence increased

By Press Association
July 29, 2022, 1:02 pm
The Royal Courts of Justice houses the High Court and Court of Appeal (Alamy/PA)
A man who was eventually trapped by DNA evidence and jailed more than three decades after carrying out “the most serious example of indecent assault” on a teenager has had his five-year sentence increased.

Raymond Ellis chased his 17 year-old victim before dragging her along a passageway behind Skinnerthorpe Road in Sheffield and assaulting her in March 1987.

Ellis, now aged 63, of Eastville, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court in May 2022 to five years in prison over the brutal attack which has since “blighted” the life of the victim, the Court of Appeal heard.

His sentence was quashed on Friday and he will now serve seven and a half years in prison after an appeal by the Attorney General argued the original punishment had been unduly lenient.

The appeal court said his original sentence could have been worked out from a starting point of 10 years imprisonment with a reduction for his guilty plea, rather than from nine years and four months with discounts which brought it down to five years.

Lady Justice Carr said “the conduct here was at the very highest level” for an indecent assault as it was a sustained attack involving both the use and threat of violence.

There was also the use of a weapon, physical injury, restraint, the targeting of a lone victim late at night who was dragged down an alleyway.

All this was all carried out while Ellis, who had previously attacked another girl in an alleyway, was out on probation for a burglary offence in 1986.

Ellis dragged the teenager in to an alleyway, tied her up with her own underwear and assaulted her.

She had been to the pub with friends and decided to walk home but Ellis followed her.

She quickened her pace are realising that Ellis was following her but he “matched it”.

The teenager began to run but lost her shoe and Ellis used it to hit her in the face and loosened her tooth.

During the attack the frightened teenager asked Ellis if her was going to kill her.

She also told him she was just 15 years old, “hoping this would change his mind”, the court heard.

The “frightened” victim was still tied up when Ellis fled after the assault.

She managed to get to telephone box and alert police who at the time were unable to identify her attacker – but a semen stain had been left on her jacket.

DNA breakthroughs meant that decades later police were able to track Ellis down and make a forensic match to the jacket stain.

Ellis, who was living in a care home, said he could not remember his crime as he had a brain injury but pleaded guilty after the DNA evidence was revealed.

The victim says the attack had “ruined her chances in life” and she is “now a shell of herself”, the court heard.

Her career prospects have been hit. She is on anti-depressants and sleeps badly, according to her victim impact statement.

Ellis has a schizoaffective mental health disorder but there is nothing to suggest this can not be managed with medication in prison.

