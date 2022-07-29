Man arrested on suspicion of murder of missing mother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Man arrested on suspicion of murder of missing mother

By Press Association
July 29, 2022, 5:46 pm
Madison Wright (Essex Police/ PA)
Madison Wright (Essex Police/ PA)

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of the murder of a young mother who has not been seen for more than a week.

Madison Wright, 30, of Basildon in Essex, was wearing a pink top, black trousers and flip flops when she was last seen alive on July 22.

Her car, a black Vauxhall Astra with the registration EU13 JVW, was found four days later on July 26 in Brackendale Avenue in Basildon.

Essex Police said that on Friday morning a 36-year-old man from Pitsea was arrested on suspicion of Ms Wright’s murder.

Madison Wright, 30, of Basildon in Essex, has been missing since July 22 and her car was found on July 26. (Essex Police/ PA)
Madison Wright has been missing since July 22 and her car was found on July 26 (Essex Police/ PA)

It is understood that the suspect, who remains in custody, is known to Ms Wright.

Ms Wright, who is 5ft 8in, slim, with hazel eyes and shoulder length blonde hair, has not been seen or heard from since 8.30am on Friday July 22.

She has a dream catcher tattoo on her left arm and a tattoo of a rose on her right hand.

Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “Madison is a young mum, with a family who love her and are desperately worried about her.

“She’s been missing for a week today and is still missing, and we desperately need to find her.

“We have a team of dedicated, specialist officers and staff working to find her and we urgently need anyone with information about her disappearance to contact us.”

He said officers want to speak to anyone who has seen or heard from Ms Wright since the morning of July 22, or saw her between that point and when her car was found on Tuesday July 26.

The force is also appealing for CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to the incident.

Essex Police has set up a dedicated phone line for people to report information to them on 0207 1267612.

Information can also be reported online at

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020122Q20-PO1

or anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal