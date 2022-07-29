Birmingham care home residents create their own version of Commonwealth Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Birmingham care home residents create their own version of Commonwealth Games

By Press Association
July 29, 2022, 8:40 pm
Metchley Manor care home residents taking part in their own version of the Commonwealth Games (Shaun Fellows/PA)
“Excited” residents at a Birmingham care home have celebrated the Commonwealth Games by creating their own version of the tournament, complete with a winner’s ceremony and multi-sport competition.

Metchley Manor in Edgbaston is to host a week-long garden tournament in honour of the Games, which are being held in Birmingham, with residents competing against Care UK team members in a range of sporting events.

The care home is holding its own boules, tennis, and table tennis matches, which has sparked “excitement” in its residents.

Joan McNeish, 85, who lives at the care home, said: “My husband Alexander competed in the Commonwealth Games in swimming for Scotland, so this is a lovely way to remember him and enjoy the excitement the Games has brought to Birmingham.”

Staff member Zoe Doherty said “it’s a great time to be a Brummie”, while the care home’s general manager, Kim-Marie Newton, said the Games-themed activity was a “topical way” to celebrate the tournament.

“With the Commonwealth Games literally on our doorstep, we knew we had to celebrate this fantastic moment in Birmingham’s history,” Ms Newton said.

“Here at Metchley Manor, we know just how important physical activity is when it comes to overall wellbeing, so we always encourage residents to stay active – so our own Commonwealth Games-themed activity was a great, topical way to do just that.

“There is a fantastic atmosphere in the city at the moment which is great to be part of. It’s certainly a great time to be a Brummie! We’d like to say good luck to all of the British athletes – we certainly won a few medals of our own here!”

Woman wearing black boxing gloves
A care home resident getting ready to participate in their version of the Commonwealth Games (Shaun Fellows/PA)

A special winner’s ceremony will take place on August 8 in which victorious residents will receive their own gold medals.

Residents from the care home will also have the opportunity to attend the official Games’ Athletics competition on August 3.

More than 5,000 athletes are set to compete in 280 events across 19 sports at the Commonwealth Games, which will incorporate an integrated para sport programme, over 11 days.

Birmingham was awarded the Games after scheduled host Durban in South Africa pulled out over financial problems.

In her message on Thursday, delivered by the Prince of Wales, the Queen described Birmingham as “a pioneering city which has drawn in and embraced so many throughout its history”.

