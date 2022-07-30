Man arrested over fatal stabbing of nine-year-old girl in Boston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Man arrested over fatal stabbing of nine-year-old girl in Boston

By Press Association
July 30, 2022, 4:38 pm Updated: July 30, 2022, 4:40 pm
Floral tributes left near to the scene in Boston (Joe Giddens/PA)
Floral tributes left near to the scene in Boston (Joe Giddens/PA)

A man has been arrested over the fatal stabbing of a nine-year-old girl in Boston.

Lincolnshire Police said officers detained a 22-year-old in the Boston Central Park area at about 2.45pm on Saturday, on suspicion of murdering Lillia Valutyte.

It comes after the force released four CCTV images of a man they sought to identify, and several members of the public came forward with information.

The man is being held in custody, and while police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, officers will continue investigations in the town.

Boston incident
A forensic officer near the scene of the stabbing in Boston (Joe Giddens/PA)

In a statement at 4pm on Saturday, Chief Superintendent Martyn Parker thanked members of the public who had aided the inquiry, and urged anyone else with information to contact police.

He said: “We are still encouraging anyone with information to contact us and you can do so via the major incident portal, of which the details are on our website.

“Once again, I would like to personally thank you for the support you have shown from members of the public and from the media.

“Your support is very much appreciated.”

The CCTV released earlier on Saturday showed a man in the Wormgate and Fountain Lane area of Boston at 6.15pm on Thursday – five minutes before Lillia was found dead.

The force had warned anyone who had seen him not to approach him but to dial 999 immediately.

Lincolnshire Police also said that two people who were arrested earlier this week have now been released with no further action.

They added that a person caught on video being led out of an address by officers on Friday is not a suspect, nor are they under investigation, after footage circulated online.

Lillia was found on Fountain Lane in Boston at about 6.20pm on Thursday.

She had reportedly been playing with her younger sister on the street just yards from an office where their mother was working at the time.

The girls had a hula-hoop, and a toy pram was left at the scene, according to local people.

Boston incident
Lillia was found dead on Thursday (Joe Giddens/PA)

A resident from the area told the Telegraph: “The little girl was playing in the street with her younger sister when it happened. They had some toys out.

“I’m sure her mum wouldn’t have been far away as she always checked on them. She was a very quiet girl, and I just can’t understand it.

“I didn’t see what happened, but we were told they (police) were looking for footage of a man running away.”

Jurate Matulioniene, a family friend and chairwoman of the Boston Lithuanian Community, told The Times: “Lillia was a beautiful angel, she was quite quiet and loved dancing.

“The family used to come to all of our community events and they would always stay late to help clear up.

“I have spoken to the mum and asked for her account details because we want to do a fundraiser but she would not accept it.”

Police have altered the spelling of Lillia’s first name in their latest update.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 419 of July 28.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]