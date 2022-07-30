Johnson and Starmer pay tribute to Lionesses ahead of Wembley final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Johnson and Starmer pay tribute to Lionesses ahead of Wembley final

By Press Association
July 30, 2022, 10:32 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during the Uefa Euro 2020 Final at Wembley (Mike Egerton/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during the Uefa Euro 2020 Final at Wembley (Mike Egerton/PA)

Political leaders have voiced their support for the England women’s team ahead of the Euro 2022 final against Germany on Sunday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid tribute to the “astounding talent” of the Lionesses squad in a good luck message ahead of the final at a sold-out Wembley.

England will take on eight-time champions Germany, looking to secure the first piece of major silverware in the history of the women’s team.

They are back in a major final for the first time since losing 6-2 to the Germans to finish runners-up at Euro 2009.

The Prime Minister tweeted images of England flags at Downing Street.

And he wrote a letter to the team telling them they had inspired girls and women across England to “know beyond any shadow of a doubt that football is not just for boys”.

He said: “Your passion for the game, your tenacity in tricky spots, and above all your astounding talent on the pitch have already created a summer of fantastic memories for millions of us.

“You can see it in the sold-out stadia, in the packed fan zones, in the small children dancing wildly to Sweet Caroline and the TV viewing figures that have seen records crumbling almost as comprehensively as Sweden’s defence did in the semi-final”.

Mr Johnson added that: “In any pride it is the lionesses who ruthlessly hunt as a team and bring their prize back home, and I am sure that will be the case against Germany”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer passed on his best wishes and said he hopes to see history made on Sunday.

He said: “As a parent, I know how vital it is to see strong, successful role models in sport. What you and your team have accomplished this summer will not just be celebrated as a great moment for English football but as one that encouraged and inspired young women like my own daughter”.

Sir Keir attended the Lionesses’ semi-final victory over Sweden on Tuesday which he said would “live long in the memory”.

He added: “It’s coming home!”.

Germany have won 21 of the 27 meetings between the teams, including the 2009 Euro final, but Sarina Wiegman’s England were victorious the last time they met earlier this year.

England beat Sweden 4-0 in the semi-final at Bramall Lane on Tuesday.

The match comes a year on from England’s men’s Euro 2020 final defeat at Wembley to Italy on penalties.

