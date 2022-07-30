Euro final expected to draw in record crowds for Lionesses clash with Germany

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Euro final expected to draw in record crowds for Lionesses clash with Germany

By Press Association
July 31, 2022, 12:04 am
(PA)
(PA)

England’s highly-anticipated clash against Germany is expected to draw in the biggest home TV audience on record for a women’s football match.

Some 90,000 fans are due to fill Wembley Stadium – most hoping to watch the Lionesses secure the first major tournament title for an England team since 1966 – while millions more watch from homes, pubs and fan zones.

The record number of UK viewers for a women’s game is nine million, which was set during England’s semi-final defeat by the United States in the 2019 World Cup, according to the ratings organisation Barb.

Ahead of the 5pm kick-off on Sunday, an all-female RAF flypast will take to the skies.

England v Sweden – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Semi Final – Bramall Lane
England players celebrate their second goal against Sweden in the semi-final on Tuesday (Danny Lawson/PA) 

Flanked by two Typhoon fighter jets, a C-130 Hercules transport aircraft crewed by three women will soar over the north-west London arena.

Hoping to bring back the Championship silverware for the first time, the Lionesses are the underdogs against their eight-time Euro winning opponent, but will have huge support from the home crowd.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tweeted his support for the team, as has Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who watched England’s 4-0 win over Sweden in the semi-final.

Mr Johnson urged the Lionesses to “bring it home” alongside a photograph of England flags adorning Number 10.

England v Sweden – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Semi Final – Bramall Lane
England fans in the stands ahead of the Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 semi-final match at Bramall Lane (Danny Lawson/PA) 

He also told the team in a letter that they had inspired girls and women to “know beyond any shadow of a doubt that football is not just for boys”.

Sir Keir said his daughter was among those inspired by the team.

He said: “As a parent, I know how vital it is to see strong, successful role models in sport.

“What you and your team have accomplished this summer will not just be celebrated as a great moment for English football but as one that encouraged and inspired young women like my own daughter.”

For those watching at Wembley, the main road up to the stadium will be a no drinking zone due to the chaos which overshadowed last year’s men’s final.

Thousands of ticketless fans forced their way into the stadium ahead of England v Italy in summer 2021 – though this year’s final is expected to attract a different audience.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal