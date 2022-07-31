‘Hope you win’ – Lionesses bolstered by royal support from William and Charlotte

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

‘Hope you win’ – Lionesses bolstered by royal support from William and Charlotte

By Press Association
July 31, 2022, 10:24 am Updated: July 31, 2022, 5:44 pm
Screengrab of the tweet posted by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge of William and Charlotte wishing England’s Lionesses the best of luck as they prepare to take on Germany at Wembley (Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/PA
Screengrab of the tweet posted by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge of William and Charlotte wishing England’s Lionesses the best of luck as they prepare to take on Germany at Wembley (Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/PA

England have been bolstered by support from the Duke of Cambridge and his daughter in a video message ahead of their Euro 2022 final against Germany.

The Lionesses, who have been widely praised for inspiring more girls to play football, received a “best of luck” message from William while seven-year-old Princess Charlotte said: “I hope you win”.

This echoes support from Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who thanked the team for creating “a summer of fantastic memories for millions”, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, and England men’s team captain Harry Kane.

The Euros final is expected to draw the biggest home TV audience on record for a women’s football match, with a packed Wembley Stadium and millions more watching around the nation.

England during a training session on Saturday
England during a training session on Saturday (Nigel FrenchPA)

In an endearing 10-second video message with his daughter, William said: “We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck for tonight.

“You’ve done amazingly well in the competition and we are rooting for you all the way.”

Charlotte, sat beside him, said: “Good luck, I hope you win. Bye”.

In a letter addressed to manager Sarina Wiegman, captain Leah Williamson and the England team, the Prime Minister also wished the side “all the very best of luck” in the final “on behalf of the whole country”.

He said: “Your passion for the game, your tenacity in tricky spots and above all your astounding talent on the pitch have already created a summer of fantastic memories for millions of us.

“You can see it in the sold-out stadia, in the packed fan zones, in the small children dancing wildly to Sweet Caroline and the TV viewing figures that have seen records crumbling almost as comprehensively as Sweden’s defence did in the semi-final.”

Mr Johnson added that whatever the result on Sunday, “pitches and playgrounds and parks” around the UK will be “filled as never before with girls and women who know beyond any shadow of doubt that football is not just for boys”.

England v Sweden – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Semi Final – Bramall Lane
England fans in the stands ahead of the Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 semi-final match at Bramall Lane (Danny Lawson/PA)

Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir, who watched England’s 4-0 win over Sweden on Tuesday, said his daughter was among those inspired by the team.

He said: “As a parent, I know how vital it is to see strong, successful role models in sport.

“What you and your team have accomplished this summer will not just be celebrated as a great moment for English football but as one that encouraged and inspired young women like my own daughter.”

Harry Kane said he would be among those watching at Wembley.

In a video posted on Twitter, the England captain said: “Hi Lionesses, I just wanted to wish you all the best for today’s game against Germany.

“It’s going to be an incredible experience, incredible atmosphere at Wembley.

“I can’t wait to be there myself, so I’m wishing you all the best.

“Good luck, go get that win, the whole country’s behind you.

Hoping to bring back the Championship silverware for the first time, the Lionesses are the underdogs against their eight-time Euro winning opponent, but huge support from the home crowd.

About 90,000 fans in Wembley Stadium – with many hoping to watch the Lionesses secure the first major tournament title for any England team since 1966 – while millions more watch from homes, pubs and fan zones.

The record number of UK viewers for a women’s game is nine million, which was set during England’s semi-final defeat by the United States in the 2019 World Cup, according to the ratings organisation Barb.

For those watching at Wembley, the main road up to the stadium is a no-drinking zone due to the chaos that overshadowed last year’s men’s Euro 2020 final.

Thousands of ticketless fans forced their way into the stadium ahead of England v Italy in summer 2021 – although this year’s women’s final is expected to attract a different audience.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]