Lithuanian national charged with murder of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte

A Lithuanian man has been charged with murdering a nine-year-old girl who was found stabbed in the street in Boston, Lincolnshire.

Police said 22-year-old Deividas Skebas, who was arrested on Saturday after a CCTV appeal following the death of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte, will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Lilia died after suffering what is believed to be a stab wound in Fountain Lane, Boston, at about 6.20pm on Thursday.

Lilia was found dead on Thursday (Joe Giddens/PA)

In a statement confirming that Skebas had been charged, Lincolnshire Police said Lilia’s parents are being supported by specially trained officers.

The statement added: “We would urge for their privacy to be respected at this particularly difficult time. Their welfare continues to be a priority for us.

“Following a combination of intelligence and information supplied by members of the public, armed officers made an arrest in the Central Park area of Boston at around 2.45pm on Saturday.

“Lithuanian national Deividas Skebas, 22, of Thorold Street, Boston, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court, on Monday.”

Chief Superintendent Martyn Parker said: “This is a heartbreaking case that has affected many people in Boston, and further afield.

“Our thoughts continue to be with Lilia’s family at this exceptionally difficult time.

“The response to such a devastating incident has involved committing significant resources to the investigation, and engaging with people in Boston who are understandably shocked by Lilia’s death.

“Our officers have been in the town, speaking to the public and listening to their concerns. We’ll continue to maintain a significant presence over the coming days.

“Finally, I’d like to extend my thanks once again to the public and the media, who have provided help in a challenging and fast-moving case. Your support is appreciated by our officers and staff.”

A forensic officer near the scene of the stabbing in Boston (Joe Giddens/PA)

Skebas was detained after four CCTV images were released of a man detectives said they wished to trace.

Police have previously said that they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.

The CCTV showed a man in the Wormgate and Fountain Lane area of Boston at 6.15pm on Thursday – five minutes before Lilia was found dead.

Lincolnshire Police also said that two people who were arrested earlier this week have now been released with no further action.

Lilia had reportedly been playing with her younger sister on the street just yards from an office where their mother was working at the time.

The girls had a hula-hoop, and a toy pram was left at the scene, according to local people.