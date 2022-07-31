Vintage clothing enthusiast crowned Hobby Hero in national competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Vintage clothing enthusiast crowned Hobby Hero in national competition

By Press Association
August 1, 2022, 12:06 am Updated: August 1, 2022, 6:02 am
Teresa Fisher, 50, from Stone in Staffordshire took up the hobby in 2018 with her husband Steve, 62, and became hooked after enjoying their first 1940s event at a heritage railway station. (Teresa Fisher/PA)
A vintage clothing enthusiast whose pastime is to dress in 1940s outfits has been crowned Eventbrite’s Hobby Hero in a national competition.

Teresa Fisher, 50, from Stone in Staffordshire, dresses as a 1940s “promenader” with her husband Steve, 62, on their visits to heritage railways and stately homes.

The couple became hooked on vintage dressing after taking part in their first themed event in 2018, and the pair now attend around 20 to 30 events every year.

Mrs Fisher said: “I can’t believe what started out as a bit of fun has helped me win the Eventbrite Hobby Hero competition.

“My husband and I attended a heritage railway that was hosting a 1940s event and it was like walking into a real Agatha Christie book.

“Ladies with fur stoles, red lipstick, fabulous dresses and victory rolls, and men with amazing suits, wide-legged trousers and hats.

“I was literally wide-eyed with the attention to detail that people displayed and the fun they were having. So we put together an outfit and we haven’t looked back since.”

Teresa Fisher, 50, from Stone in Staffordshire with her husband Steve, 62.
Mrs Fisher, who works for the Chartered Institute of Railway Operators, uses a mix of homemade designs and clothing from second-hand and vintage shops.

She plans to use part of her prize – £2,500 in cash and £2,500 of support from Eventbrite’s experts and ticket fee credits – to help share her passion by hosting advice forums and workshops to encourage others to perfect their outfits.

Teresa Fisher, 50, from Stone in Staffordshire, dressed in one of her 1940s outfits.
Mrs Fisher said: “I spend a lot of time trawling vintage shops and second hand places online looking for original and authentic clothes.

“It’s a real passion. I like to think that by collecting these items I’m a curator for the 1940s.

“The impressive spectacle of seeing people dressed in this fabulous style makes for great photos and I think it’s really important to look as authentic as possible.

“I always include an item of jewellery from my late grandmother or late mother-in-law, a small gesture to my own family history – maybe that’s brought me luck.”

The Hobby Hero competition was launched in May to find Britain’s greatest hobbyist and help them share their pastime with others.

Mrs Fisher was crowned winner from a selection of 10 contenders from around the UK, including an acrobat, a hair braider, a litter picker, a powerlifter, a ghost hunter, and even an upcycle crafter who spent three months turning hundreds of crisp packets into an eco-inspired “crisp packet jacket”.

Teresa Fisher, 50, from Stone in Staffordshire, dressed in one of her 1940s outfits.
Eventbrite’s Sebastian Boppert said: “We got hundreds of brilliant entries but Teresa’s entry was so original, had a strong social element, and she was just brimming with the passion and joy her hobby gives her.

“Teresa had some tough competition, but she stood out as a true Hobby Hero.”

The initiative is supported by psychologist Professor Cary Cooper, an expert on wellbeing who advocates using hobbies to boost mental health.

Prof Cooper said: “Hobbies can boost your wellbeing because whether you’re knitting, running, hula hooping, abseiling or baking, they offer a great way to take your mind from the stresses of the world and work, take you away from the screen and let you do something positive, creative and fulfilling.

“Teresa’s hobby really stood out and she is a deserving winner.

“After two years of social isolation, it’s a joy to see people connecting through everyday and unusual hobbies that bring them pleasure and, depending on what you do, improve physical fitness, memory or mood.”

