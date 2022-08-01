Murder charge after man fatally attacked at Reading station

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 42-year-old man has been charged with murder after a train passenger was fatally injured at Reading station.

Kirkpatrick Virgo, of Whitby Road, Slough, Berkshire appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

The charges relate to the death of Thomas Parker, 24, who was attacked at the station on Saturday, following an altercation on a train.

Mr Parker’s family released a tribute statement through police that said: “Tom was a very kind, thoughtful, and caring son. He was dedicated to his parents, brothers, grandparents, family and friends.

“He was popular, loving, funny, and hardworking; he was the life and soul of the party. His kindness and thoughtfulness touched the lives of everyone who knew him.

“We cannot adequately express how deeply saddened and shaken we feel about his death.

“He will always be in our hearts and minds wherever we are.”

British Transport Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact them by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 665 of 30/07/22.

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.