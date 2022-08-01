Man remanded in custody charged with murder of young mother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK

Man remanded in custody charged with murder of young mother

By Press Association
August 1, 2022, 12:36 pm
Madison Wright, 30, has been missing since July 22 (Essex Police/ PA)

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a young mother who was last seen 10 days ago.

Gary Bennett, 36, is charged with the murder of 30-year-old Madison Wright in Basildon between July 22 and July 25.

The defendant, of Caister Drive, Pitsea, dabbed his eyes with a tissue and appeared emotional when he appeared before Southend Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Bennett, who had a shaved head and goatee beard, a tattoo on his neck and wore a grey prison-issue tracksuit, was not asked to enter a plea during the hearing which lasted less than two minutes.

He spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

The defendant was remanded in custody to appear before Basildon Crown Court for a preliminary hearing on August 3.

Essex Police said that Ms Wright has not been seen or heard from since the morning of July 22.

Her car, a black Vauxhall Astra, was found four days later on July 26 in Brackendale Avenue in Basildon.

The force said that a body was found at Wat Tyler Country Park in Basildon on Saturday, with the park and a nearby recycling centre closed while officers continue with inquiries.

The body has yet to be formally identified but Ms Wright’s family have been informed of the development and continue to be supported by specialist detectives, police said.

