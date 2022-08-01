Lioness Millie Bright ‘still Killamarsh at heart’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK

Lioness Millie Bright ‘still Killamarsh at heart’

By Press Association
August 1, 2022, 5:20 pm
Millie Bright celebrates after England win the Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium (Nigel French/PA)
England defender Millie Bright is “still Killamarsh at heart”, according to the chairman of the football club where she started, who said there is talk of an open-top bus tour of her village.

Mick Atherton said the whole population of Killamarsh, near Sheffield, was behind Bright, who began her football story with the under-12s at Killamarsh Dynamos as a 40-goal-a-season striker.

Bright and her fellow Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 after extra time in front of 87,000 supporters at Wembley Stadium on Sunday to win Euro 2022.

Mr Atherton said: “We all look at her with immense pride to see how far she’s gone.

“It was clear from day one she was going to go on to bigger and better things.

“The whole village is proud of her. What she’s achieved is fantastic.”

England’s Euro 2022 success – Trafalgar Square
Millie Bright on stage during a fan celebration to commemorate England’s Euro 2022 triumph in Trafalgar Square, London (James Manning/PA)

He said: “She’s still Killamarsh at heart, which is fantastic.”

Mr Atherton said he nipped out of the house at half-time and there was no-one around at all because everyone was glued to the match.

“What the girls achieved was just absolutely fantastic,” he said.

And he added: “There’s been all sorts of social media on about having a bus tour in the village.”

Mr Atherton said the possibility of a local homecoming tour might also include Bright’s team-mate Ellie Roebuck, who played her youth football with nearby Beighton Magpies.

He said of Bright: “She never forgets the village. She never forgets the girls.

“During the run-up to the tournament, she’s been back for a presentation here.

“She took all the girls down to St George’s Park to meet the England team.

“Not all the girls are going to carry on playing football forever but they will remember that sort of thing.”

And he said: “It’ll be interesting to see how many more girls turn up to the soccer school tonight. I’m sure there will be some.”

Mr Atherton said: “It will open lots and lots of doors for girls to play football, which is brilliant.”

