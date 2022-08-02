What the papers say – August 2

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What the papers say – August 2

By Press Association
August 2, 2022, 4:28 am
(PA)
(PA)

The Lionesses’ Euro victory party continues across the mastheads, while Liz Truss continues her run to No 10 with a surprise endorsement.

The Daily Mirror says there have been calls for the “brilliant” team to be given honours, while Metro hails the “Dancing Queens” for fronting up to Trafalgar Square after partying all night.

Opening goal-scorer Ella Toone is quoted by The Guardian as calling for fans to get along to support Women’s Super League games.

Shifting to politics where The Daily Telegraph reports trade minister Penny Mordaunt has made a surprise return to the Tory leadership race with an endorsement of former rival Liz Truss.

The Daily Express has the Foreign Secretary pitching herself as the “real deal” on tax cuts, with the Tory leadership frontrunner telling the Daily Mail she will abandon plans to ban unhealthy buy-one-get-one-free offers.

The Independent reports Ms Truss has revealed plans to cut pay for public sector workers – including teachers and nurses – outside the wealthy south east to save £11 billion.

An anonymous friend of Boris Johnson tells the i the Prime Minister blames the 2019 intake of Conservative MPs for contributing to his downfall.

British Airways has suspended ticket sales for short-haul flights from Heathrow until Monday, according to The Times.

The Financial Times says the speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, plans to meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen during a controversial visit which has attracted China’s ire.

And the Daily Star reports a beer-loving pony who was made ceremonial mayor of his Devon village has been barred from his local pub.

