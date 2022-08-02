Scientists to study if beetroot can help people with type 2 diabetes burn fat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scientists to study if beetroot can help people with type 2 diabetes burn fat

By Press Association
August 2, 2022, 8:46 am
Beetroot juice could help sufferers of diabetes (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Scientists are launching a new study to see if drinking beetroot juice can help people with type 2 diabetes burn fat more efficiently.

Research using animals has previously shown that nitrates can turn white fat storage cells into brown fat cells which are easier to burn off.

But now a team from the University of Portsmouth and Bournemouth University will looking at the effects of drinking nitrate-rich beetroot juice on humans.

They are currently looking to recruit volunteers with type 2 diabetes, a chronic condition which stops the body regulating blood sugar levels.

Dr Ant Shepherd, from the University of Portsmouth’s School of Sport, Health and Exercise Science, said: “People and most other mammals have two types of fat cells – white fat cells store energy and brown fat cells burn that energy to produce heat.

“Brown fat is much easier to burn so we want to see if nitrates can help turn white fat into brown fat, which in turn might help people burn more calories.

“Imaging brown fat is particularly difficult, but if we can assess the effect of nitrates on brown fat activity in humans, we’re a step closer to understanding the impact of nutrition on health and disease.”

Participants in the trial will be asked to drink half a glass juice every day for two separate periods of 14 days.

For one period this will be beetroot juice, for the other it will be a placebo that tastes the same.

After each two-week period, they will visit Bournemouth University’s research facilities for an MRI scan to see how much brown fat is in their bodies.

The researchers will also use a thermal imaging camera to see how active that brown fat is. Participants will be required to provide blood samples for analysis in a laboratory.

Dr Rebecca Neal, at Bournemouth University, said: “We’re hoping that this research could show that consuming nitrates will lead to small amounts of weight loss and improved type 2 diabetes outcomes over time.”

According to Diabetes UK, more than 4.9 million people in the UK have the condition and treatment costs the NHS £10 billion a year with these numbers expected to keep increasing.

Dr Neal added: “If this trial is successful, it could pave the way for larger studies into how this novel approach could help patients manage their disease and save the NHS money.

“Our hope is to show that beetroot juice could be a low-cost, non-invasive alternative to drug treatment, leading to a better quality of life for people with type 2 diabetes.”

