Gout flare-ups linked to risk of heart attack and stroke – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Gout flare-ups linked to risk of heart attack and stroke – study

By Press Association
August 2, 2022, 4:02 pm
The condition is more common in men over 30 and women after the menopause (Alamy/PA)
The condition is more common in men over 30 and women after the menopause (Alamy/PA)

Gout patients who have a flare-up of symptoms are significantly more likely to go on to suffer a heart attack or a stroke, a study suggests.

Patients with gout who have a flare-up were found to have higher odds of suffering a “cardiovascular event” in the four months afterwards.

Gout is a type of arthritis where small crystals form inside and around the joints.

It causes sudden attacks of severe pain and swelling.

One to two people in every 100 in the UK are affected, with the condition more common in men over 30 and women after the menopause.

The condition has been linked to heart and circulatory diseases but the association between gout and “cardiovascular events” has not previously been studied.

The study, published in the journal JAMA, examined electronic health records of more than 62,000 patients with gout in England.

Researchers, including scientists from the University of Nottingham and Keele University, looked at information on gout flare-ups and cardiovascular events including heart attack and stroke to ascertain whether there was a link between the two.

Among this group, 10,475 patients went on to have a cardiovascular event.

Patients who suffered from a heart attack or stroke were almost twice as likely to have had a gout flare in the 60 days prior and one-and-a-half times more likely to have had a gout flare in the 61-120 days before the heart attack or stroke.

“This is the first study of its kind to examine whether there is an association between recent gout flares and heart attacks and strokes,” said Professor Abhishek Abhishek, from the School of Medicine at the University of Nottingham and lead author on the study.

“The results show that among patients with gout, patients who experienced a heart attack or stroke had significantly increased odds of a gout flare during the preceding 120 days compared with patients who did not experience such events. These findings suggest that gout flares are associated with a transient increase in cardiovascular events following flares.

“People with recurrent gout flares should be considered for long-term treatment with urate-lowering treatments such as allopurinol, this is a reliable way of removing urate crystal deposits and providing freedom from gout flares.

“Patients should also be considered for concurrent treatment with anti-inflammatory medicines such as colchicine for the first few months because urate-lowering treatments may trigger gout flares in the short term.

“People with gout should be encouraged to adopt a healthy lifestyle with appropriate treatment of conditions such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity and diabetes to minimise their background risk of heart attack and stroke.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]