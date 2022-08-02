William, Kate and Charlotte enjoy packed day of Commonwealth Games events

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
William, Kate and Charlotte enjoy packed day of Commonwealth Games events

By Press Association
August 2, 2022, 4:06 pm
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Princess Charlotte (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sat with a grinning Princess Charlotte as they enjoyed a packed day of Commonwealth Games sport.

William and Kate arrived first at the aquatics centre in Sandwell, West Midlands, on Tuesday shortly after the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children, Lady Louise and James.

Before the duke and duchess’s arrival, Edward, who is vice patron of the Commonwealth Games, shared a joke with former prime minister Theresa May as he entered Sandwell Aquatics Centre during the men’s 1,500m freestyle heats.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Five
The royal visitors at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre (Jacob King/PA)

The duke and duchess arrived shortly after with Princess Charlotte and sat in front of the Wessex family.

Kate, dressed in a white blazer and trousers, embraced Edward, Sophie and their children before taking her seat next to Charlotte.

The duchess was pointing and explaining things to her daughter, while William held one of the official programmes.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Five
Princess Charlotte takes in the atmosphere at the swimming (Jacob King/PA)

The royals were cheering and applauding alongside the crowd for England 1,500m freestyle hopeful Luke Turley.

After rolling her eyes following a comment from her father, Charlotte then cracked a smile as Turley’s heat came to a close.

In the afternoon, the duke and duchess watched the hockey as England’s women took on India at the University of Birmingham’s Selly Oak city campus.

Arriving 11 minutes after the start, Kate and William, with Princess Charlotte, took their seats behind Edward, Sophie and their children.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Five
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Princess Charlotte (Joe Giddens/PA)

England had got off to a flier, already netting a goal early in the first quarter, before the Cambridges had taken their seats.

Kate, wearing the same white blazer, matching trousers and blouse, and William in a formal shirt, blue blazer and pale trousers, warmly greeted the Wessexes.

Sophie turned in her seat to chat with Kate while Charlotte, wearing a black and white striped summer dress, shook hands with a Games official sat in front.

Having missed the opener, the royals did not have to wait long for more on-field drama.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Five
The duchess with Princess Charlotte at the hockey (Jacob King/PA)

Edward clutched both hands to his head when India appeared to have equalised.

There was a nervous wait as a video referral was run to check if the ball had crossed the line at the 15-minute mark in the first quarter.

But there was relieved applause from the royals and spectators alike as the replay showed a narrow let-off for the home side.

Later, Kate leaned in close to Charlotte during the game, explaining a point of detail to her daughter during play.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Five
The Cambridges on day five of the 2022 Commonwealth Games (Jacob King/PA)

The princess, stretching her arms up to her head on a couple of occasions and blowing out her cheeks at another point, seemed keen to take it all in.

At half-time, the Cambridges headed off to another Games engagement – with the sure-footed Charlotte leading down the steps of the stand, with her mother and father close behind.

Well into the third quarter, the Wessexes were able to cheer and applaud as England’s Tess Howard then scored the team’s second goal with a low, sweeping drive into the corner of the net.

