Home News UK

Tributes paid to ‘caring and loving’ woman who died of unexplained injuries

By Press Association
August 2, 2022, 5:46 pm
(West Mercia Police/PA)
(West Mercia Police/PA)

A woman whose daughter died in Hereford last month has described her as “beautiful, funny, caring and loving”.

Charlotte Holland, also known as Charlotte Savage, died at an address in Green Street on July 17.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 5am that day after a report of a concern for safety.

They found 20-year-old Ms Holland had sustained unexplained injuries and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement released by West Mercia Police, Charlotte’s mother Gaynor said: “In memory of my beautiful, funny, caring, loving daughter – my precious baby girl Charlotte.

“As a mother I never, ever expected to have to write something so tragic and heart-breaking as this – my heart is in pieces, and I know many of you who knew Charlotte loved her dearly.

“As most of you know by now, my beautiful daughter Charlotte passed away in what I can only describe as completely devastating circumstances.

“The heartache I am enduring at this awful time knows no boundaries. I still cannot and don’t think I ever will accept the loss of my baby girl and best friend.

“We respectfully request that we are allowed to grieve in private as a family at this difficult time.”

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder but has since been released on bail as investigations continue.

