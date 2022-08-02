Chester Zoo welcomes endangered Sumatran tiger Dash with hope for cubs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Chester Zoo welcomes endangered Sumatran tiger Dash with hope for cubs

By Press Association
August 2, 2022, 7:06 pm
Dash is said to have settled into his new surroundings (Chester Zoo/PA)
Dash is said to have settled into his new surroundings (Chester Zoo/PA)

Chester Zoo has welcomed a “handsome, confident” Sumatran tiger named Dash.

First pictures of the three-year-old tiger were released as Dash was recruited from Fota Wildlife Park in Ireland to help protect his critically endangered species.

He has been identified as a genetically compatible mate for the zoo’s resident female, Kasarna, as conservationists hold out hope for the emergence of some cubs.

“Dash is a handsome, confident young tiger and he’s quickly settled into his new surroundings,” director of animals and plants at Chester Zoo Mike Jordan said.

“He’s been carefully matched with female tiger Kasarna, based on his age, character and his genetics, and we’re hopeful that they’ll soon strike up a close bond and, one day, go on to have cubs.

Sumatran tiger
Dash has been carefully matched with Chester Zoo’s resident female tiger Kasarna (Chester Zoo/PA)

“Sumatran tigers are exceptionally rare and, sadly, their wild population continues to feel enormous pressure from mass-scale habitat loss, poaching and human-tiger conflict.

“Every single cub could be critical to its future.”

Sumatran tigers have webbed paws which make them talented swimmers and also have stripes closer together than other types of tiger.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal