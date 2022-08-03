What the papers say – August 3

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

“Greedy bleeder” oil executives and a major policy u-turn from Liz Truss are splashed across the front pages.

Archie Battersbee’s parents have lost their legal bid to stop the withdrawal of his life support, reports Metro.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 HEARTBREAK FOR ARCHIE'S FAMILY 🔴Judges refuse final reprieve for 'brain dead' schoolboy, 12#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/JueREXCFJh — Metro (@MetroUK) August 2, 2022

There has been a ballot delivery delay in the Tory leadership race over security concerns, says The Daily Telegraph.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Hacking warning delays Tory vote'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/zgVgfLHD0W — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 2, 2022

The Independent reports leadership frontrunner Ms Truss has been forced to abandon a major policy about public sector pay cuts “barely 12 hours after it was launched”.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: ⁦@trussliz⁩ forced to abandon pay cuts after Tory revolt #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/kUENlnt9nz — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 2, 2022

The Times carries a YouGov poll showing the Foreign Secretary extended her lead over ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak, with 60% of party members saying they want her to succeed Boris Johnson as Prime Minister.

Ms Truss tells the Daily Express she will get the economy “firing on all cylinders” to beat the cost-of-living crisis.

Front page – Truss: Only I can deliver growth Britain needs #TomorrowsPapersToday Charlotte at Commonwealth Games: https://t.co/ouTiQCWegQ pic.twitter.com/FoKfxsHUIM — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) August 2, 2022

The Guardian says there has been outrage as the world’s five biggest oil companies declared “bumper” profits while UK households were told to brace for record energy bills this winter.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 3 August 2022: Outrage as oil firms rake in huge profits while bills soar pic.twitter.com/CmBgASXj3m — The Guardian (@guardian) August 2, 2022

The Daily Mirror covers the same story under the headline “Brazen Profiteers”, while Daily Star calls the the sector’s executives “Greedy Bleeders”.

The Daily Mail says China has promised “targeted military action” in response to US House leader Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

US-based consultancy firm Bain has been banned from tendering for British Government contracts for three years due to its “grave professional misconduct” in a South Africa corruption scandal, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 3 August https://t.co/Km0XqVnq7P pic.twitter.com/ddxW4tkmWz — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 2, 2022

“So much for legacy” states the i, with the paper reporting despite the Lionesses Euro victory the Department for Education has refused to “give girls equal football in PE”.

Wednesday's front page: So much for the legacy#TomorrowsPapersToday Latest from @poppyeh as Government refuses to ensure all girls can play football at school https://t.co/WESajCgI8p pic.twitter.com/jZR1H86aO2 — i newspaper (@theipaper) August 2, 2022

And Rebekah Vardy has done an interview with The Sun following her loss in the so-called “Wagatha Christie” court case.

Tomorrow's front page: Rebekah Vardy breaks her silence in full exclusive tell-all on what REALLY happened https://t.co/hjdOiGmZIy pic.twitter.com/iNREocx15C — The Sun (@TheSun) August 2, 2022