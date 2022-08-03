England fans asked to help name beaver kits in honour of Lionesses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England fans asked to help name beaver kits in honour of Lionesses

By Press Association
August 3, 2022, 9:58 am
The National Trust is hoping for football-inspired names for the beaver kits (National Trust/PA)
The National Trust is asking football fans to name two newborn beaver kits after members of the Lionesses squad in the wake of their historic Euro 2022 win.

A family of beavers on the Holnicote Estate in Somerset welcomed two new arrivals in the spring.

Three kits have been born on the estate since breeding pair Yogi and Grylls were introduced in 2020.

The eldest, who was born in May 2021, was named Rashford after Manchester United player and food poverty campaigner Marcus Rashford.

The trust is now asking football fans to pick a name from among the victorious England team for Rashford’s siblings, through a Twitter competition.

Ben Eardley, project manager at Holnicote, said: “Last year we were overwhelmed by the interest in our first beaver kit, with thousands of people helping us choose a name.

“After Sunday’s historic victory, we’re anticipating even more excitement this time, and hopefully some Lioness-inspired name suggestions.”

Beavers have been hailed as the heroes of nature-based solutions to the climate crisis, with their network of dams regulating water flow and reducing the risk of flooding after heavy rain.

England
The England team collect the trophy following victory over Germany in the Euro 2022 final on Sunday (Danny Lawson/PA)

The network of new ponds and channels at Holnicote has also created havens for other wildlife, including grass snakes and bats, and birds such as the sparrowhawk, grey wagtail, moorhen and kingfisher.

Otters are also now regular visitors to the site, the National Trust said.

The beavers are also providing a boost to the surrounding woodland by stripping out non-native conifers, letting more light through the canopy and encouraging new trees to grow.

Beavers
One of the beaver kits dragging a stick (National Trust/PA)

Mr Eardley said: “By developing this type of resilience to our warming climates, we can help wildlife weather the uncertainty of rising temperatures and conditions that we are likely to experience due to climate change.

“Holding water in the landscapes not only benefits wildlife, but ensures there is more water for the surrounding trees and fields.

“These beaver-engineered wetlands have the potential to help raise local groundwater levels and develop a more resilient river catchment for people and wildlife.”

