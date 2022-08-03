Ryanair steward who drank alcohol on plane tells court ‘I am not a criminal’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ryanair steward who drank alcohol on plane tells court ‘I am not a criminal’

By Press Association
August 3, 2022, 12:40 pm
Ryanair steward Sam Thompson has admitted to drinking alcohol while on duty (PA)
A Ryanair steward who has admitted to drinking alcohol while working on a flight has told a court: “I am not a criminal”.

Sam Thompson, 26, was working on the plane flying from from Poland to Stanstead Airport in Essex on May 18 when a witness saw him drink Jack Daniels from the trolley and later consume a small bottle of wine, Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court heard.

Last month, Thompson, of Warrenfield Close, Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, admitted to performing an aviation function as a member of cabin crew while his ability to do so was impaired by drink.

Thompson was due to be sentenced at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court in Essex on Monday but was instead committed for sentencing at Chelmsford Crown Court on August 31.

Prosecutor Ashley Petchey noted Thompson is of “previous good character” but said it was an “unusual case” because there are “no sentencing guidelines”, implying this was due to the rarity of the offence.

Mr Petchey outlined that under section 95 of the Railways and Transport Safety Act 2003, the offence could lead to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years, a fine or both; or on summary conviction, to a fine not exceeding the statutory maximum.

As magistrates can only issue sentences of up to 12 months’ imprisonment for a single offence, they agreed to commit the matter to Crown court.

Michael Carroll, for Thompson, said it was a “great pity” the case could not conclude today as planned, but said he has “glowing references” to show the crown court judge.

“We would like Mr Thompson to gain help,” chairman of the bench Stuart Cranmer said.

“Clearly there will be a punishment element to it but hopefully you will get help.”

File image of Chelmsford Magistrates' Court
Thompson was due to be sentenced at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court in Essex (PA)

Mr Carroll, who previously said the defendant and alcohol are “not the best of friends”, replied: “I am grateful for you words, I’m sure they give some comfort to Mr Thompson.”

Mr Cranmer extended Thompson’s unconditional bail but reminded him he must be at court for sentencing and not commit further offences in the meantime.

Thompson, wearing a white shirt, dark trousers and brown shoes, stood and said: “I am not a criminal, sir.”

Police were called at about 6.10pm on May 18 after a witness reported seeing a uniformed member of cabin crew drinking while working on a flight, the court has heard.

Police took a breath test from Thompson at Stansted Airport, with a reading of 50mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, before he gave a lower reading of 39mcg at Harlow police station.

The legal limit is 9mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath for aviation personnel, which is lower than the legal limit for driving of 35mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath, the court has previously heard.

