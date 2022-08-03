Pair arrested in operation targeting suspected people-smuggling gang

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pair arrested in operation targeting suspected people-smuggling gang

By Press Association
August 3, 2022, 1:16 pm
Two properties were searched as part of the operation (HomeOffice/PA)
A man and a woman have been arrested in Northern Ireland in an operation targeting a suspected people-smuggling gang.

A 40-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were arrested as around 50 officers from the Government’s Immigration Enforcement team and the Police Service of Northern Ireland searched two properties in Belfast.

The pair, both described as naturalised British citizens, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration of non-UK nationals.

The woman was also arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property.

They have been taken into custody in Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

The operation followed an investigation by the Home Office’s Criminal and Financial Investigations team. Two people have previously been arrested in connection with this investigation.

The British and Irish governments are working together through the Cross Border Joint Agency Taskforce to disrupt organised crime groups and tackle organised immigration crime, modern slavery and human trafficking.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “By working hand-in-hand with our Irish partners, we will continue to stop those who seek to abuse the Common Travel Area to enter the UK.

“People smugglers put lives in extreme danger and I hope these arrests act as a stark warning to criminal gangs that they will feel the full force of our tougher laws. Through our New Plan for Immigration, we can truly break their business model and suitably punish them for their callous crimes.”

Ben Thomas, deputy director for Immigration Enforcement criminal and financial investigations, said: “Today’s operation is just one of the ways we are working with our policing partners to take action against those who are attempting to bring people illegally into the country hidden in vehicles.

“We are committed to dismantling people-smuggling networks and hope these arrests send a clear message to those involved in this type of criminality that we will stop at nothing to bring you to justice.

“We will continue to work closely with law enforcement colleagues to save lives and ensure that people smugglers and traffickers face the consequences of their despicable crimes.”

