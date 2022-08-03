Woman held on suspicion of manslaughter after unexplained death of baby By Press Association August 3, 2022, 3:28 pm The death of the child is being treated as unexplained, police say (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A woman has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of a newborn baby in Wiltshire. Emergency services were called to an address in Grange Park, Swindon, in the early hours of Monday morning, Wiltshire Police said. A woman in her 30s was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, but despite this the force said the death of the child was still being treated as unexplained. A post-mortem is due to take place on Monday, and the suspect is currently being held in police custody. Detective Inspector Simon Childe said: “This is a complex investigation into the very tragic death of a newborn baby. “At this very early stage, although we have made an arrest, we are treating the death as unexplained and await the results of a post mortem examination next week.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Police warning as woman dies after taking ‘particularly strong diazepam’ tablets ‘Significant development’ in Claire Holland murder case after suspect rearrested Two people arrested after girl, nine, dies from suspected stab wound Woman who killed boy she hoped to adopt hid anger and drink issues, review finds